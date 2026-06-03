Pat Cummins wishes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was still in ‘high school’: 'Don't think I've seen batting like that'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as one of the standout performers of IPL 2026, proving that age is no barrier when talent and temperament come together. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals opener piled up 776 runs and established himself as one of the most feared batters in the competition. While the volume of runs was impressive, it was the manner in which he scored them that truly set him apart. Batting with remarkable freedom and confidence, Sooryavanshi maintained a strike rate of over 230, an extraordinary figure in a tournament featuring some of the world's best bowlers.

Pat Cummins in awe of IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking season.(ANI Pic Service)

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By the end of the season, he had rewritten several batting records and remained one of the biggest talking points of the tournament even though Rajasthan did not make it to the final. Time and again, he carried the Royals' batting unit, playing a crucial role in their run to the playoffs and producing memorable innings in the knockout stages.

What made his campaign even more impressive was the quality of opposition he dominated. Sooryavanshi took on and outplayed some of the most accomplished bowlers in world cricket, including Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His fearless approach may appear reckless at first glance, but there is a clear method behind the aggression, a quality that has brought him both consistency and success.

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{{^usCountry}} Australia and SRH captain Cummins knows better than most what it takes to succeed at the highest level, which is why his praise for Sooryavanshi carries weight. Having seen the youngster dismantle some of the world's best bowling attacks throughout the season, the Australian skipper acknowledged the challenge of bowling to a batter who combines power with remarkable confidence at such a young age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia and SRH captain Cummins knows better than most what it takes to succeed at the highest level, which is why his praise for Sooryavanshi carries weight. Having seen the youngster dismantle some of the world's best bowling attacks throughout the season, the Australian skipper acknowledged the challenge of bowling to a batter who combines power with remarkable confidence at such a young age. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "He's a talent. He hits the ball a long way, he hits very hard. Margins for error are very small. He's a real talent, pretty tough to bowl to," Cummins said on Fox Cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He's a talent. He hits the ball a long way, he hits very hard. Margins for error are very small. He's a real talent, pretty tough to bowl to," Cummins said on Fox Cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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The 15-year-old took Cummins apart during his breathtaking 29-ball 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashing the Australian quick for three consecutive sixes as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a commanding victory.

“Whether he's 30 or 15, he's just a very good hitter”

Asked whether part of him was still surprised that a teenager should be in high school rather than facing the world's best bowlers, Cummins responded with a smile. The Australian skipper joked that he wished Sooryavanshi was still in the classroom instead of taking apart some world-class bowlers, before praising the youngster's extraordinary ball-striking ability.

"Pretty much, and wishing he was in high school, so I didn't have to bowl at him. It's just incredible. Like, I don't think I've seen batting like that, let alone from a 15-year-old kid. Whether he's 30 or 15, he's just a very good hitter of the ball," he added.

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