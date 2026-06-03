'Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari': RCB finally reveal what Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 final

Two days after the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally revealed the details of the chat between Virat Kohli and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The clip went instantly viral right after the final, when RCB won a second consecutive title by beating the Gujarat Titans, but none of the videos circulating on social media had any audio. RCB have now added sound to that viral Kohli-Sooryavanshi moment, revealing exactly what was said between the two. Virat Kohli during his chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 final

In the 43-second clip, Kohli is seen reminding Sooryavanshi that everything he has achieved so far has come through hard work and belief, before urging the teenager to ignore the outside noise and keep aiming higher.

“Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se huya. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai... Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game (From here, you only go higher. Whatever has happened is because of your hard work and belief. Doesn't matter what people say or how they say it. A Bihari beats them all. End of story),” he said as Sooryavanshi listened to the India legend.

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RCB captioned the video with a special message for the 15-year-old. It read: “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀. The best piece of advice the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction. Onwards and upwards, Vaibhav!”