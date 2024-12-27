Menu Explore
Pathan calls out Australian media's 'hypocrisy' in furious rant: 'You're using Virat Kohli's market value...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 27, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Irfan Pathan didn't bite his tongue as he called out the Australian media for their treatment of Virat Kohli and other Indian players.

While the Boxing Day Test takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the confrontation between Virat Kohli and teenage debutant Sam Konstas and the response to that by members of media in both countries has been the main sideshow to the story of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy match.

India's Virat Kohli walks out before the start of play on the second day of Boxing Day Test match at the MCG.(AP)

Following mass criticisms of Kohli by Australian former cricketers and newspapers, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came to the defence of the batter, impassioned and arguing Kohli’s case by pointing out the hypocrisy involved on the Australian front.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show, Pathan said “First of all the newspapers and the media here, even the Australian ex-cricketers, they have crossed the limit on their hypocrisy. First they are making one guy the king, and right after that if he shows aggression, you are calling him a joker.”

Pathan referred to the headlines and articles targeting Kohli for his shove on Konstas early on day one, and also mentioned how the Indian end wasn’t trying to exonerate Kohli but just leave matters in the hands of officials.

“We don’t support it, all we said was the match referee will make the decision. Just because you want to sell, you’re making him from a king to a joker, just to make cricket more popular,” argued Pathan.

“You’re climbing Virat Kohli’s shoulders, you’re using him, using his market value and taking advantage of it,” he continued. “We will not accept this, as ex-cricketers we cannot accept it, especially Indian cricketers.”

Pathan comments on Damien Martyn incident

Pathan also brought up an incident between him and Australian batter Damien Martyn in 2004, and how he went through a similar tale even back then. “This has been happening for many years, and will happen again in the future if we don’t nip it in the bud right now. The first time I was fined was when I had dismissed Damien Martyn, I had just clapped but Martyn was the one who started insulting me. He became quiet while I was clapping and I got caught, paid the fine, and he was left alone,” explained the left-armer.

He didn’t hold back any punches as he questioned the attitude of the Australian media at large towards visiting teams, calling them out for this sort of hypocrisy. “This conduct of theirs has been their conduct for many years. Those of us who come here should follow the law, but you yourselves will not,” he concluded.

