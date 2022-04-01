PBKS Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: 26-year-old star set for Punjab Kings debut; Mayank & Co eye second straight win

Punjab Kings will eye their second win of the competition when they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game on Thursday. Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would expect a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. As the action shifts to the Wankhede, skipper Mayank Agarwal would want to shoulder more responsibility with the willow. They have also got enormous experience in Shikhar Dhawan and some exciting flair in Raj Bawa, who perished on nought in last game but has the ability to clear with ridiculous ease.

Kolkata, on the other hand, would eye a much-improved batting show at the Wankhede, having notched up just 128 in the previous game. The spotlight will be on skipper Shreyas and Ajinkya Rahane, who have got plenty of Mumbai elements and experience under their belt. The side will also expect consistency from Nitish Rana, who has blown hot and cold so far in the tournament. Varun Chakaravarthy's case is no different. The mystery spinner would face a stiff challenge from a robust Punjab Kings top-order comprising the troika of Mayank, Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa could chip in with another fiery inning up the order. Punjab also have got a power-hitting element in Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan, who took Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners at the death. Also, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, an important cog in the Punjab wheel, is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine.

Ahead of Match 8 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Punjab Kings...

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed batter's consistency over the past few seasons is a testament to his batting prowess. He has scored 400-plus runs in the last six seasons and seems like the star Indian batter is on his way to continue the run-scoring spree. He had scored 43 off just 29 balls against Bangalore before perishing off a Harshal Patel delivery.

Mayank Agarwal: Like Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal also has got the Mr Consistent tag. The Kanataka lad would want to lead his side from the front and the ongoing seasons presents him with perfect opportunity to do so. Mayank last season had scored 441 from 12 games. He's also among top contenders to bag the Orange Cap this year.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: He looked flawless in his stroke-play in the last game. The left-hander was elegant during his stay and hit 22-ball 43 at a staggering strike rate of 195.45. The perfect option for Punjab a the No. 3 spot.

Liam Livingstone: The England all-rounder scored a 10-ball 19 in the last game but failed to convert the start into a big score. But one match doesn't rub off his amazing record in T20 cricket. Overall, Livingstone is on 10th position in list of leading run-scorers aross T20s since 2021. Also, he was the most expensive foreign player in this season's auction, selling for $1.52 million.

Shahrukh Khan: He had a slendid domestic spell and seems like Shahrukh is going to light up Wankhede with some fireworks. He is someone who can hit maximums with absoulte ease and his unbeaten 20-ball 24 showed gilmpses of his big-hitting prowess.

Odean Smith: He idolises Andre Russell and Smith in all likelihood be Punjab's hero this season. Fans saw what Smith can do when the West Indian hammered 25 runs off eight balls to take his team over the line against Bangalore.

Harpreet Brar: He could also make a difference in the game with his left-arm spin. Harpreet would be raring to go at the batters, especially after a run-of-the-mill outing against Bangalore. He gave away 38 runs in his three overs and went wicketless.

Arshdeep Singh: He was among the retentions and Arshdeep would want to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. An intimidating Faf du Plessis-Virat Kohli pair and a marauding Dinesh Karthik at the end may have derailed Punjab bowlers including Arsheep, but the left-arm pacer would expect better returns at the Wankhede.

Sandeep Sharma: A criminally underrated bowler, Sandeep Sharma has got 112 wickets in 100 IPL games at an economy of 7.79. He has earned high praise from experts for his ability to swing the ball and thwarting the opposition at any point.

Rahul Chahar: The former Mumbai Indians player is all set to return to the Wankhede but Chahar has got a poor record at the venue. With just one wicket (Jos Buttler) in six IPL games at the iconic stadium, the leggie has got a few things to elevate.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African will be playing his first game for the Punjab-based outfit. An abosulte superstar with the ball, Rabada fetched a whopping ₹9.25 crore paycheque in the February auction. Rabada has picked 76 wickets in 50 matches at an economy of 8.21 so far in the league.