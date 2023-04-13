PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face Hardik’s Gujarat Titans in blockbuster clash

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in Match 18 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS are currently sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points, packed with two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, defending champions GT are fourth in the standings with two victories and a loss, and four points. The only aspect dividing both teams is their net run rate. Both sides have lost their previous fixture and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

