Home / Cricket / PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face Hardik’s Gujarat Titans in blockbuster clash
Live

PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face Hardik’s Gujarat Titans in blockbuster clash

cricket
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:44 PM IST

PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Today’s IPL Match Scorecard, straight from Mohali.

PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in Match 18 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS are currently sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points, packed with two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, defending champions GT are fourth in the standings with two victories and a loss, and four points. The only aspect dividing both teams is their net run rate. Both sides have lost their previous fixture and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2023 02:44 PM IST

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in two matches, with PBKS winning one and GT coming out on top once.

  • Apr 13, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Squads

    PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

  • Apr 13, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between PBKS and GT, straight from Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league punjab kings gujarat titans + 2 more

Dhoni's 9-year-old 'I am here' tweet shatters internet after near-vintage finish

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

Shortly after MS Dhoni almost did the impossible again, a nine-year-old tweet from him has been doing the rounds quite actively on social media.

MS Dhoni in full swing. (IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in Match 18

cricket
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:44 PM IST

PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Today’s IPL Match Scorecard, straight from Mohali.

Live PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk

'After Dhoni hit me for 2 sixes...': Sandeep Sharma on plan that outfoxed MSD

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 01:56 PM IST

RR pacer Sandeep revealed his plan that stopped a rampaging MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the last three balls of the IPL 2023 match vs CSK.

Sandeep Sharma (L) shakes hands with MS Dhoni(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sisanda Magala adds to CSK’s woes as injuries threaten to derail IPL 2023 season

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 01:55 PM IST

IPL 2023: Sisanda Magala went off the field with an injury in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Deepak Chahar picked up an injury against Mumbai Indians.

Sisanda Magala of Chennai Super Kings bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Asked umpires why did they do it?': R Ashwin 'surprised' by sudden ball-change

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 01:07 PM IST

R Ashwin reacted to the umpires changing the ball for dew on their own. He also revealed that as a bowling team RR didn't ask for the ball to be changed.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'In playoffs, he might do that': Eoin Morgan drops colossal ‘Dhoni’ prediction

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 11:31 AM IST

The former England captain spoke in detail about MS Dhoni's batting performances in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni(PTI)
ByRishabh Gupta, New Delhi
Close Story

BCCI slaps 12 lakh fine on RR captain Sanju Samson for Code of Conduct breach

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 11:11 AM IST

The fine would mean nothing but a word of caution for Samson as the joy and satisfaction of beating CSK at home for the first time since 2008 was far greater.

RR captain Sanju Samson shaking hands with CSK players(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Dhoni limped, battled immense pain, refused double; Fleming gives injury details

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 09:55 AM IST

After CSK lost to RR by three runs in IPL 2023, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the knee injury hampered MS Dhoni's movements in the last few overs.

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

IPL 2023 Points Table: RR mount at top after ruining Dhoni's ‘double century’

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Dhoni along with Jadeja added 59 runs in the final five overs but CSK still fell short of Rajasthan's 175/8 by three runs.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets during IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sanju Samson doesn't name Dhoni, calls him ‘that guy’ after last-over win vs CSK

cricket
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Samson, in a brilliant show of admiration and perhaps a bit of devotion for Dhoni, referred the CSK captain as “that guy” throughout the post-match presentation

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson at the toss before the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI04_12_2023_000216B)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Ice-cool Rahane gives Ashwin a taste of his own medicine in RR vs CSK tie

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Rahane gave Ashwin a taste of his own medicine after the RR star ramped up the mind games during the thrilling IPL match.

Rahane gave Ashwin a taste of his own medicine during the match(IPL/Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

‘I would’ve hit it for six if…': Dhoni on Sandeep's last over; slams CSK batters

cricket
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 10:01 AM IST

MS Dhoni issued a couple of noteworthy statements after CSK suffered a defeat at the hands of RR in the IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni reflects on Sandeep Sharma's last over
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Dhoni hits 2 last-over sixes to make it 5 off 1, then Sandeep does this…

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 07:17 AM IST

MS Dhoni inflicted carnage on Sandeep Sharma before the bowler made a remarkable comeback to steer Royals to a three-run win.

Sandeep Sharma bowled an immaculate last ball to deny MS Dhoni
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Shorter run-up, increase in pace does the trick for Arshdeep

cricket
Published on Apr 13, 2023 12:02 AM IST

To improve pace and accuracy, Arshdeep reduced his run-up from 30m to 25m. The change worked as he was bowling well past 140kph against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, Apr 09 (ANI): Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad Harry Brook during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (Punjab Kings Twitter)
ByShalini Gupta, Mohali
Close Story

MS Dhoni's CSK lose trial by spin at home in IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:57 AM IST

Sandeep Sharma keeps cool as MS Dhoni fails to hit six off last ball, Rajasthan Royals win by three runs.

Chennai Super Kings batters MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out