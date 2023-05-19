Home / Cricket / PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab, Rajasthan look to salvage fading playoff chances
Live

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab, Rajasthan look to salvage fading playoff chances

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 03:21 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today's IPL Match scorecard here.

PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023:
PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: (IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Live Score: Both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in the same situation. With 12 points from 13 games, both teams are in the lowest half of the standings and are frantically hoping not to capsize. Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. The Royals come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. With just a win from our last five matches, the Men In Pink sit sixth with 12 points. On the other hand, with just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 19, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 25 matches, with RR leading 14-11 vs PBKS in terms of head-to-head.

  • May 19, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: PBKS full squad

    Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

  • May 19, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live: RR full squad

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • May 19, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!

    Both sides are standing on palanquins off the same ship here and one of them has to push the other closer to the edge to stay alive. And even if they do that, their fate is not in their hands. Punjab Kings have been inconsistent throughout the season, as is normally the case with them every season, while RR started off looking like the team to beat before spectacularly tailing off in the last few matches. May the worse team lose...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab kings rajasthan royals ipl + 1 more

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Both teams looking to stay up in playoff race

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 03:21 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today's IPL Match scorecard here.

Live PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: (IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Someone in dressing room said you'd score a century today': Du Plessis to Kohli

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 02:25 PM IST

Interestingly, captain Faf Du Plessis pointed out that someone in the RCB change room had already predicted Virat Kohli's much-awaited century against SRH.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are gunning for 1000 runs as a pair in this year's IPL for RCB. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

AB de Villiers drops million-dollar reaction as Virat Kohli ends IPL ton drought

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli scored his first IPL century since 2019 to lead RCB to a comfortable win over SRH.

AB de Villiers shared a dressing room with Virat Kohli for a decade with RCB
ByHT Sports Desk

Rishi Dhawan in for Kagiso Rabada: PBKS' predicted XI vs RR in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Rishi Dhawan is expected to be included instead of Kagiso Rabada as PBKS take on RR in IPL 2023. Here is their predicted XI.

Rishi Dhawan celebrates a wicket for PBKS.(IPL Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Boult back for Rajasthan in must-win game: RR's predicted XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Trent Boult is expected to return as RR take on PBKS in their final IPL 2023 league fixture. Here is their predicted XI.

Trent Boult in action for RR.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Don't pay even one rupee. What has he given in return?': Gavaskar blasts Archer

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 12:33 PM IST

What has ticked Gavaskar off the most is Archer's attitude with the former India captain questioning the England quick's commitment towards the franchise.

Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed with Jofra Archer. (BCCI/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rajat Sharma throws indirect punch at Gambhir after Kohli smashes century vs SRH

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 02:45 PM IST

Rajat Sharma congratulated Virat Kohli for his stunning 63-ball 100-run vs SRH in an IPL match but he did not forget to take an indirect jibe at Gautam Gambhir.

Rajat Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli scored a century
ByHT Sports Desk

Sachin Tendulkar leaves special note on Virat Kohli after RCB stalwart's century

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli scored his first IPL century in four years as he led RCB to victory against SRH.

Virat Kohli had not scored an IPL century since 2019
ByHT Sports Desk

Ravi Shastri handpicks 3 uncapped players for India's ODI World Cup squad

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 10:33 AM IST

Ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri has handpicked 3 uncapped stars who can fight for a place in Team India's ODI squad at the 2023 World Cup.

Shastri has handpicked 3 uncapped stars who can fight for a place in Team India's ODI squad(Getty Images-PTI-AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Mayanti, other female anchors ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘cringe’ IPL show

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 12:21 PM IST

The female anchors including Mayanti did play a sport but they appeared a tad uncomfortable during some parts of the ‘Hot or Not’ IPL pre-match show.

Mayanti Langer during the 'Hot or Not' IPL pre-match show
ByHT Sports Desk

India-powered financial pitch for cricket in Olympics

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The ICC wants IOC to look at the financial upside of having cricket at the Olympics

India's Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others(ANI)
ByRasesh Mandani

'Umran Malik not handled well by SRH': Zaheer on Markram's ‘don’t know' remark

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Malik has played half the number of matches, taking five wickets at an economy of 10.35 before the team management chose to bench him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023 playoffs scenario: RCB jump high but CSK, LSG, MI, RR can still qualify

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Virat Kohli smacked a ton as RCB defeated SRH in Hyderabad to climb to fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.(IPL Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I don't care': Kohli shuts critics of his strike-rate, says ‘I know how to win’

cricket
Published on May 19, 2023 08:01 AM IST

Virat Kohli produced a magnificent outing on Thursday night, scoring his sixth century in the Indian Premier League during the match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli(IPL Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli fans show no mercy on Naveen and Gambhir after RCB star's historic century

cricket
Updated on May 19, 2023 10:16 AM IST

LSG's Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were trolled by the fans after Virat Kohli slammed a sublime century against SRH in IPL 2023.

Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were trolled by IPL fans after Virat Kohli slammed a sublime century(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out