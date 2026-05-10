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PBKS youngster breaks silence on costly fielding blunders as Shashank Singh’s errors continue

Shashank Singh has been hogging the spotlight this season due to his fielding errors.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 06:30 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Suryansh Shedge, who has been making a name for himself in IPL 2026, backed Punjab Kings to not overthink their fielding blunders. Despite their total dominance in IPL 2026, fielding blunders have been a huge talking point for PBKS. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, PBKS dropped three crucial catches, coming from Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh drops a catch vs SRH.(ANI Picture Service)

Shashank has been hogging the spotlight this season due to his fielding errors. He has dropped five catches across three matches. Against Lucknow Super Giants this season, he dropped three catches. Against Delhi Capitals, he dropped KL Rahul on 12, and he went on to get an unbeaten 152, the highest by an Indian in IPL history.

Also Read: 2011 World Cup winner makes bold Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 playoff claim despite crushing defeat to KKR

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shedge said, "I think it's not just us who are doing blunders. That can happen to any franchise and that has happened in the past. So I don't think we should be paying attention on that because when we were winning games, we were grabbing all the chances. We were the same players right, we were the same team. It tells you that its a temporary thing and we will get out of it."

“He missed a couple of games with a left hamstring, so it’s taken him about a week and a half to come back from that. He’s done all his work over the last week to be physically right to play, and we have really ramped up the catching drills over the last five or six days.”

 
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