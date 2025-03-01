PCB blasted for 'pathetic', 'disgusting' preparations as AFG vs AUS match washed out in Lahore: 'Have some shame'

Australia secured a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after their crucial Group B encounter against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain on Friday. The match, played in Lahore, was halted with Australia cruising at 109/1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274. Despite the ground staff's efforts to clear the waterlogged field, several wet patches remained, forcing the umpires to call off the game after an inspection. Groundmen cover the pitch as rain stops play during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Afghanistan(AFP)

With this result, Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points, having already seen their previous fixture against South Africa washed out. However, the preparations in Lahore have come under the scanner, with many fans criticising the venue's readiness for the marquee tournament.

While the rain lasted close to half-an-hour. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium came under the scanner for the multiple puddles forming across the ground, and a lack of efficient drainage system.

Here's how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's chances of making the final four now hinge on the outcome of Saturday’s clash between South Africa and England. A victory for South Africa will see them top the group, while an England win would result in a net run-rate (NRR) battle between South Africa and Afghanistan.

However, Afghanistan’s current NRR of -0.99 makes qualification a near impossibility unless South Africa suffer a heavy defeat by over 207 runs.

Before the rain interruption, Travis Head was in blistering form, racing to 59 off 40 balls, featuring nine fours and a six. The aggressive opener made the most of a dropped catch by Rashid Khan when he was on six and dominated the Afghan bowlers, particularly taking apart Fazalhaq Farooqi for 28 runs off 17 deliveries.

Skipper Steve Smith played a supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 19 off 22 balls.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted a competitive 273, thanks to a stellar knock of 85 from Sediqullah Atal and a late onslaught by Azmatullah Omarzai. Atal steadied the innings following early setbacks, building a vital 68-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi. However, it was Omarzai’s explosive 67 off 63 balls that propelled Afghanistan past 270.

His innings included five sixes, including towering 102-meter hit over midwicket against Nathan Ellis.

Australia’s bowlers had a mixed outing, with Spencer Johnson (2/49) striking early, while Ben Dwarshuis (3/47) made key breakthroughs at the death. Extras proved costly for the defending champions, as they conceded 37 runs, including 17 wides.