PCB chief brings up BCCI's refusal to visit Pakistan again as India take on arch-rivals: 'Hoped they would...'

The much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan is finally underway in Dubai, with Pakistan's team and management making the trip over to the UAE despite being the sole host nation for the ICC Champions Trophy. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, BJP leader Anurag Thakur and others watch a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan.(PTI)

This being the venue is the result of a widely-publicised back-and-forth between the two cricket boards and their respective governments, but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his disappointment regarding the failure to host an India-Pakistan contest on Pakistan soil.

Speaking to PTI before travelling along with the team to Dubai, Naqvi said “It is disappointing- not just for the PCB, but also for cricket fans worldwide, the ICC, its commercial partners and the other participating countries that India is not playing in Pakistan.”

Naqvi pointed out that Pakistan have visited India on several occasions for major ICC tournaments, while India last played cricket of any sort in Pakistan nearly 20 years ago.

“Our team has toured India multiple times, including in 2011, 2012, 2016 and most recently in 2023. Naturally, we had hoped that India would reciprocate by participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Unfortunately, that has not materialised,” he stated.

‘It’s a missed opportunity…'

Naqvi also stated it was a shame that India couldn't receive the experience of playing in Pakistan, as the other six visiting teams have been provided. No member of this Indian team have played in Pakistan during their senior careers.

“I think it is also a missed opportunity for Indian players to experience the warmth, love and hospitality that Pakistan has always extended to visiting teams,” said Naqvi. “Pakistani fans would shown their hospitality to the Indian team.”

Regardless, Naqvi also reiterated his commitment to providing a memorable tournament for those in Pakistan this month.

"Nonetheless, we remain focused on delivering a world-class event, ensuring that cricket takes center stage. . We are focused on delivering a world class event but it is undoubtedly disappointing that India is not playing in Pakistan,” concluded Naqvi.

India were set a target of 242 chase after a strong performance in the first innings with the ball, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 3 wickets, and Hardik Pandya chipping in with a couple. Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with 62.