PCB chief selector said, 'If I face him in nets, he won't be able to dismiss me': Pakistan legend's explosive revelation

Pakistan are best known for churning out some of the world's leading fast bowling talents. However, their spin bowlers have also ruled the roost from time to time, and one such spinner who made his name after making his international debut at the age of 31 was Saeed Ajmal. The right-arm spinner played in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is for the national team and cemented his place as one of the most dangerous spinners during his prime.

Ajmal's career may be marred by controversies surrounding his bowling action, but the former off-spinner has now revealed that there was a significant opposition to the prospect of him representing Pakistan when the player was first selected for the squad in 2008. Talking about his career on Pakistan's ‘Ultra Edge’ podcast, Ajmal revealed that then-PCB chief selector had said that even he can play out the off-spinner if given a chance in the nets.

“2008 ke Asia Cup me mera naam trial basis pe announce hua. Uske baad ham select karenge aapko. Mujhe 14 saal ho gaye cricket khelte hue, aapko ye hi nahi pata chala ki Saeed Ajmal kaun hai? Maine inkaar kar diya. Aap mujhe 15 me announce karo, tab hi main aaunga, otherwise main apne ghar me khush aur aap apne ghar me. (I was selected for 2008 Asia Cup on trial basis. I had been playing in Pakistan for 14 years, did they not know who I was? I denied. I said that either you pick me in the 15-member squad, or don't pick me at all),” Ajmal began as he narrated the story about his maiden Pakistan call-up.

“Unhone kaha theek hai. Mudassar Nazar ne mujhe call kiya, maine bola sorry, main nahi aa raha. Vo bole ki aapke saath zyaadti ho rahi hai, you're right. Misbah ne mujhe phone kiya, maine bola Misbah tu mujhe jaanta hai, I'll stick to my rules. Meri ek respect hai, maine Pakistan me top kiya hai, main koi fakeer nahi hu. Agar aapko domestic cricket ki value nahi hai, toh main nahi aa raha. (They said alright. Mudassar Nazar called me, I said sorry but I can't come. He admitted that I was right. Misbah called me and I told him that I'll have to stick to my rules. I have my respect, I've been performing in Pakistan. If you can't value domestic cricket, I can't come),” Ajmal further said.

Ajmal was eventually picked for the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, and the former spinner then revealed what the-then Pakistan chief selector said about him.

“Raat ko team announce hui toh mera naam aa gaya. Camp Karachi me laga tha. Uss vaqt ke chief selector ne kaha, 'ye jo select kiya hai Shoaib Malik aur Misbah ne, iss player ko agar main chaahu, main pad pehenke jau aur main hi naa iss se out hu'. Ye maine suna hai, Malik aur Misbah ne bhi suna. Misbah bola Saeed bhai disappointed nahi hona. Ham aapko khilaayenge. (The same night, the team was announced and I was selected. The camp was in Karachi and I remember the chief selector saying, “this guy, who has been selected by Shoaib Malik and Misbah… if I want, I can face this player in the nets and he won't be able to get me out. I heard this. Misbah and Malik heard it too. Misbah came to me and said, ‘don’t be disappointed. We will play you'),” said Ajmal.

