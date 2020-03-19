e-paper
PCB confirms all 128 coronavirus tests conducted during PSL negative

cricket Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after all of its 128 coronavirus tests conducted the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) turned out to be negative.

Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 coronavirus tests on Monday which were also negative.

Meanwhile, all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.”

“The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees,” he added.

The PCB also issued a health advisory to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others’ wellbeing. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures,” Khan added.

The PCB had coped a lot of criticism from former cricketers like SHoaib Akhtar for delaying the decision to postpone PSL. The Pakistan Cricket Board had first decided to hold the matches behind closed doors and then finally decided to postpone the knockout stages.

