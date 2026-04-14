PCB emulates BCCI’s hardline stance; KKR bowler banned for two years after quitting PSL for IPL deal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, took a firm stance after Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being offered an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract by the Kolkata Knight Riders. In a move that mirrors the BCCI’s strict player participation policies, the PCB has banned Muzarabani from the PSL for two years.

Blessing Muzarabani played two matches for KKR so far(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Muzarabani, who previously won the PSL title with Multan Sultans, had gone unpicked at the inaugural league auction in February. However, Islamabad United later signed the fast bowler after releasing West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph.

Muzarabani later informed Islamabad United of his decision to withdraw from the PSL 2026 season after securing a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders last month. He was roped in as a replacement for Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released by the franchise last December following instructions from the BCCI.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni return mystery deepens as Chepauk nets drop big hint ahead of CSK’s IPL 2026 clash vs KKR

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a thorough disciplinary review on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board declared Muzarabani “ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the PSL, effective immediately.” The board stated that the decision stemmed from the Zimbabwe international’s failure to honour his contract, with the sanction aimed at safeguarding the PSL’s professional environment. It added that the two-year ban reflected the gravity of the breach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a thorough disciplinary review on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board declared Muzarabani “ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the PSL, effective immediately.” The board stated that the decision stemmed from the Zimbabwe international’s failure to honour his contract, with the sanction aimed at safeguarding the PSL’s professional environment. It added that the two-year ban reflected the gravity of the breach. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the PSL and IPL running concurrently for the second straight season, Muzarabani became the second instance of a player initially signing a PSL contract and later withdrawing after securing an IPL deal. Last year, Corbin Bosch, who had been signed as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi, pulled out after being picked up as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians and was subsequently banned from the PSL for a year.

Muzarabani made his IPL debut earlier this season in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in KKR's season opener, and picked up a four-wicket haul in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Eden Gardens.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON