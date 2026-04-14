MS Dhoni return mystery deepens as Chepauk nets drop big hint ahead of CSK’s IPL 2026 clash vs KKR

On March 28, the opening day of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings released a statement saying MS Dhoni will "likely miss the first two weeks" owing to a calf injury and that he will undergo rehab. The 19th edition of the league is now into its third week, and yet the uncertainty over his return remains as Chennai prepare to host Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (PTI)

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Chennai had a three-hour training session at Chepauk on Monday night, which wrapped up around 9 pm IST. Dhoni only appeared during the fag end of the session. He did not undergo wicketkeeping drills and limited himself only to facing throwdowns from support staff, including batting coach Mike Hussey.

When Hussey dished out the delivery into the slot, Dhoni smashed it over the midwicket boundary. Another delivery in the same region, this time dispatched into the 'J' stand over the leg side. It may not give away much, but his limited appearance in the net does raise more suspicion about whether he is still nearing full fitness. And that subsequently hinted that the 44-year-old might miss the game against Kolkata, with eyes next on the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

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Dhoni had missed all the opening four games for Chennai, where the former champions stumbled in the first three games to find themselves at the bottom of the table, before rejuvenating with a win against Delhi Capitals at home last week. The former captain did not travel with the unit to either of the away games, in Guwahati and Bengaluru, and neither was he seen on match days for CSK's Chepauk games.

Despite his absence, head coach Stephen Fleming told reporters ahead of their season opener in Guwahati that Dhoni is still "heavily involved in the side and his influence in the side is very strong."

With Dhoni missing, Sanju Samson, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals, stepped up as the wicketkeeper. And while he showed a noticeable dip in his form in the opening three games, Samson bounced back to form against Delhi, where he smashed an unbeaten century.

In the finishing role, Jamie Overton of England showed his brilliance with big-hitting prowess.

Besides Dhoni, Chennai also await an update in the joining of Spencer Johnson, who was picked up as a replacement for injured Nathan Ellis, but himself suffered a back injury. The Aussie, who resumed bowling, is expected to link up with the side next week.

"I mean to have someone like him with his pace and great skills is an important one, [but] we're not sure how much of a role he'll play this year," CSK's bowling coach Eric Simons said after their win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. "But that's fine, he's a fantastic acquisition to us. For me, I have not worked with him specifically, but I've watched him and it's very clear that he has got some tremendous attributes."