PCB files complaint over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Babar Azam and Co. during India vs Pakistan clash at World Cup

Days after Babar Azam and Co. failed to end the ICC World Cup jinx against Team India in the 50-over spectacle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ targeted at members of the Pakistani cricket team during the high-profile fixture on Tuesday. On Sunday, arch-rivals India and Pakistan resumed their epic rivalry at the grandest stage of them all.

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam (C) walks to board Pakistan's team bus amid security personnel upon landing at the airport in Ahmedabad(AFP)

World Cup hosts India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets to extend their winning streak over their bitter rivals at the World Cup. After the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur opened up about the crowd behaviour at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Two days after India's comfortable win over Babar's men, the apex cricket board of Pakistan lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists. Earlier, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf raised serious concerns over the delay in visas being issued to Pakistani fans and journalists for the World Cup.

PCB files complaint with ICC regarding crowd behaviour

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB Media said in a statement.

What happened with Rizwan during India-Pakistan clash

Multiple reports suggested that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan was heckled by fans during match No.12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several fans reportedly shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) multiple times when Rizwan was heading back to the pavilion at the world's largest cricket stadium. The viral video of Rizwan walking back to the pavilion sparked a huge debate on social media.

Fever hits Pakistan camp

PCB's official response has arrived after several members of the Pakistani squad have recovered from fever in Bengaluru. Babar's Pakistan side will meet Australia in their next World Cup fixture in Bengaluru on Friday. "Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," PCB's media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi told PTI. Former world champions Pakistan trained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the lead-up to the match against Australia on Tuesday.

