PCB gives in to ICC's hybrid model for Champions Trophy, India’s matches to be played in Dubai or Sharjah: Report

Making an u-turn from their earlier statements, the Pakistan Cricket Board have reportedly agreed to adjust the 2025 Champions Trophy schedule. According to reports, the PCB have agreed to India's demand to have their matches in the UAE, which means that the tournament will be held in a hybrid model. The reason behind such a decision is due to the reason that the Indian government won't allow Rohit Sharma and Co. travel to Pakistan due to socio-political and security concerns. The PCB have agreed to a hybrid model for Champions Trophy.

The Asia Cup in 2023 was the last tournament held in Pakistan in a hybrid model, with India's matches held in Sri Lanka. A PCB source told PTI, "The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah."

The BCCI haven't made a final decision yet. By the time they are expected to take the decision, Jay Shah will be chairing the ICC. The PCB source also revealed to PTI that the board is already in discussions with the ICC for announcing the schedule by next week. "The PCB has discussed with the ICC the tentative schedule which they sent some months back and wants the same schedule announced on 11 November," the source said.

"It has told the ICC that since a back-up plan is already in place with a revised budget there is no sense in delaying releasing a tentative schedule of matches."

PCB urge ICC

The PCB have also urged ICC to push BCCI to confirm their presence in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. "The PCB wants the BCCI to give in writing whether they get permission from their government or not to send their team to Pakistan," the source said.

The Champions League trophy is set to begin on February 19, 2025, and Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opener in Karachi. Meanwhile, all of India's matches have been arranged in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.