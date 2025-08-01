Search Search
Friday, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
PCB reacts to claims of Shaheen Afridi's rift with captain Salman Agha, coach Hesson: 'Damaging professional integrity'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:05 pm IST

A recent social media post reporting a clash between Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha was reported as fake news by the PCB.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement that clarified that online reports of a conflict between members of the men’s national team, in particular captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson towards star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, were completely made up an inaccurate.

Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket alongside Salman Ali Agha and other teammates.(AP)
A recent post on social media website X had gone viral for reporting that the leadership of the Pakistan team had personality issues against Shaheen Afridi, but following backlash towards the writer of the post for no evidence of these facts, the post was deleted. Following this, the PCB has released a statement defending their players and staff, and clarifying that they were ready to take legal action against those spreading fake news on these ‘defamatory’ matters.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board categorically denies the baseless, fabricated, and defamatory allegations currently being circulated on social media pertaining to an alleged incident involving Shaheen Afridi, team captain Salman Ali Agha, and a member of the coaching staff," read the statement.

"The PCB affirms that no such incident has occurred at any point during training or practice sessions. These malicious rumours are entirely fictitious and appear to have been deliberately concocted with clear malafide intent to sow discord within the national squad,” it continued, arguing that these were simply inflammatory comments intended on painting the team in a bad light.

PCB's harsh response to ‘defamation campaign’

The Pakistan men’s team is currently in Florida, competing against West Indies in a three-match series. Pakistan won the first T20I of the series, which included Shaheen taking a spectacular catch to help his team to defending a total of 178.

"The PCB considers this a serious and premeditated defamation campaign, which is aimed at damaging the professional integrity of the individuals targeted and the collective environment of the squad,” continued the PCB’s statement.

"Any persons found complicit in propagating these claims will be held fully accountable under applicable laws,” it concluded, showing the clear discarding of these reports which were seen purely as fake news on a social media website.

Salman Agha is the newly crowned captain of Pakistan’s T20I squad, as the national team begin their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup next month.

PCB reacts to claims of Shaheen Afridi's rift with captain Salman Agha, coach Hesson: 'Damaging professional integrity'
Follow Us On