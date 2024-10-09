PCB responds strongly to report stating CT 2025 final could be shifted if India qualify: 'Despite political tensions...'

Amid growing speculation about India’s participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy being moved out of Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly issued a firm dismissal of a report stating that India’s matches in the tournament could be relocated to the UAE. The report from Telegraph UK had stated that the final could also be relocated if India qualified for the clash due to the ongoing political tensions between the two nations. India captain Rohit Sharma and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam

According to the report, if India qualified for the final, the match could be shifted from Lahore to Dubai, and the semi-finals are also under consideration for relocation.

India have not toured Pakistan since July 2008, as strained political relations between the two countries have prevented bilateral series or tournament participation on Pakistani soil. Given this backdrop, the report sparked concerns that India’s presence in the Champions Trophy could once again be impacted, leading to logistical adjustments by the ICC.

However, according to DunyaNews, PCB swiftly moved to quell the report. In a strong statement, the board emphasised its commitment to successfully hosting the entire Champions Trophy within Pakistan’s borders.

“Despite the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the PCB remains steadfast in its stance to ensure a successful and uninterrupted tournament,” clarified the PCB.

The board was quick to refute the claims of relocating any matches, particularly the final, stating, "There is absolutely no truth to the reports suggesting that the Champions Trophy final could be moved outside Pakistan. We are working diligently to ensure that all preparations for the tournament are on track, and we are confident that Pakistan will be able to host a memorable event."

No official statement from ICC

As of now, the ICC has not issued an official statement regarding any venue changes. However, multiple reports have suggested that the tournament could follow a hybrid model similar to the 2023 Asia Cup, in which India played all of its matches—including the final—in Sri Lanka.

The Champions Trophy is set to be one of the marquee events on the 2025 cricketing calendar before the World Test Championship final, which takes place in June.