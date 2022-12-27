PCB responds to Ramiz Raja's 'they didn't even let me pick my stuff' revelation after being sacked

Days after being sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja on Monday addressed fans in an hour long online session, where he was highly critical of the new regime. Not only he blasted at Najam Sethi, the new PCB chief, but he also made strong revelations about the ill-treatment he faced the next morning after the announcement.

In a video available on his YouTube channel, Raja said: “Aisa inhone hamla kiya cricket board mein aake. Mera saman bhi nahi lene diya inlogo ne. Subah yeh 9 baje, 17 bande dhandate fir rahe they cricket board mein. Jaise ki koi FIA ka chapa par gaya." (They way they attacked the cricket board. They didn't even let me take my stuff. Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed at the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan has raided the office).

The PCB has taken note of Raja's explosive comments and also issued a clarification on the matter related to him not being allowed to collect his stuff from the office. Salman Naseer, the chief operating officer of PCB, in a tweet posted midnight confirmed that all his belongings were collected by him and is kept safely at the PCB custody. His belongings will be returned as part of the usual handing over process.

All belongings of @iramizraja were collected by me as COO of @TheRealPCB prior to arrival of @najamsethi on the morning of being notified and have been safely kept in PCB custody and will ofcourse be returned as a part of usual handing over/taking over process — Salman Naseer (@salnaseer) December 26, 2022

Raja served as PCB chairman for 15 months after being appointed by former Prime Minister and Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in September 2021. The decision was taken by the country's government following Pakistan's deplorable outing in the recently-concluded Test series against England, which the hosts lost 0-3.

During his short stint, Pakistan made immense progress in white-ball cricket, reaching the semifinals and finals of the T20 World Cup in the previous two editions. They also reached the finals of the Asia Cup, where they defeated India at the Super 4 stage.

