Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCB shamed, bluntly asked 'if ICC money was utilised' amid Rawalpindi rain: 'SA vs AUS might go down the drain...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 25, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground as rain played spoilsport. 

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground as rain played spoilsport in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa. Consistent drizzle led to the match being abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground(AFP)
Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground(AFP)

Kaif shared an image of the stadium on social media, saying it is a shame that the entire ground has not been covered and how this negligence might lead to Australia and South Africa's chances taking a big hit in the tournament.

The former India cricketer also raised a question, asking whether the money granted by the ICC was used wisely by hosts Pakistan.

"It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?" Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is important to note that the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi was completed just days before the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, although the deadline was extended on several occasions.

This is the first time in 29 years that Pakistan are hosting an ICC event. They had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. India, however, are playing their matches in Dubai.

Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy

Hosts Pakistan have already been knocked out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after facing defeats against New Zealand and India. Pakistan would have remained in contention had Bangladesh got the better of New Zealand, but this was not to be.

Coming back to Group B, a washout between South Africa and Australia gave both teams one point each and the two teams now have three points from two games. However, South Africa are at the top of the table because of superior net run rate.

England and Afghanistan are the other two teams in the group, and they will square off on Wednesday in Lahore.

Australia will play Afghanistan in the final Group B fixture, while South Africa will play England in the last match.

India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A. The semis will be played on March 4 and 5.

India will play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, while New Zealand will play their semi-final in Lahore on March 5.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On