PCB shamed, bluntly asked 'if ICC money was utilised' amid Rawalpindi rain: 'SA vs AUS might go down the drain...'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground as rain played spoilsport in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa. Consistent drizzle led to the match being abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Mohammad Kaif called out the concerned authorities at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not covering the entire ground(AFP)

Kaif shared an image of the stadium on social media, saying it is a shame that the entire ground has not been covered and how this negligence might lead to Australia and South Africa's chances taking a big hit in the tournament.

The former India cricketer also raised a question, asking whether the money granted by the ICC was used wisely by hosts Pakistan.

"It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?" Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is important to note that the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi was completed just days before the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, although the deadline was extended on several occasions.

This is the first time in 29 years that Pakistan are hosting an ICC event. They had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. India, however, are playing their matches in Dubai.

Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy

Hosts Pakistan have already been knocked out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after facing defeats against New Zealand and India. Pakistan would have remained in contention had Bangladesh got the better of New Zealand, but this was not to be.

Coming back to Group B, a washout between South Africa and Australia gave both teams one point each and the two teams now have three points from two games. However, South Africa are at the top of the table because of superior net run rate.

England and Afghanistan are the other two teams in the group, and they will square off on Wednesday in Lahore.

Australia will play Afghanistan in the final Group B fixture, while South Africa will play England in the last match.

India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A. The semis will be played on March 4 and 5.

India will play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, while New Zealand will play their semi-final in Lahore on March 5.