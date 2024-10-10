PCB torn apart as England wreak havoc on 'Multan expressway': 'Bowlers' graveyard, will destroy Test cricket'

Joe Root and Harry Brook etched their names in history with record-breaking double centuries on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan. Root’s unbeaten 259 and Brook’s scintillating 218 took England to a mammoth total of 658-3 by lunch, securing a commanding 102-run lead. England's Harry Brook walks off for lunch with Joe Root(REUTERS)

The pair’s unbroken partnership of 409 not only set a new record for the highest stand in England-Pakistan Test matches, surpassing Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan's 363 at Leeds in 2006, but also saw England comfortably eclipse Pakistan’s first-innings score of 556. Despite Pakistan’s defensive tactics, Root and Brook added 166 runs in just 29 overs, with Root surpassing Alastair Cook as England’s highest Test run-scorer during his marathon 601-minute innings.

Brook, in his maiden double hundred, smashed 20 boundaries and a six, showcasing his dominance on a flat Multan pitch that offered little for the bowlers. Root, too, took advantage of a rare chance when Babar Azam dropped him on 186, capitalizing to reach his sixth double century.

Concerns have now mounted over the Multan surface, which has come under scrutiny for being a batter’s paradise. Earlier, it was reported that head coach Jason Gillespie had indicated a desire for bowler-friendly wickets, but the reality has been starkly different.

Pakistan’s pitches, including those in Rawalpindi, have faced similar criticism in recent years for offering nothing to bowlers. Rawalpindi, in particular, received two demerit points in 2022 for producing flat tracks, and Multan could potentially face the same consequences.

The cricketing fraternity, as well as fans, weren't too happy with the proceedings in Multan, with Kevin Pietersen even stating that surfaces like the one in Multan can potentially “destroy” Test cricket.

Pakistan had earlier posted a strong 556-run score in the first innings, with three centurions in the batting order: captain Shan Masood (151), Agha Salman (104 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (102).

Pakistan cricket has been under severe criticism of late, with the side's underwhelming performances across formats being a key issue. They were knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in June earlier this year, and also failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Last month, Pakistan faced an unprecedented 0-2 clean sweep defeat in a home Test series to Bangladesh.