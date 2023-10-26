PCB's bizarre statement after Afghanistan humiliation; drops major hint on Babar Azam's captaincy future

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suggested that captain Babar Azam's leadership could be in jeopardy if the team's performance in the current World Cup does not improve. Pakistan is facing a critical match against a strong South African team in Chennai on Friday, and a defeat would severely diminish their chances of reaching the semifinals. The team has experienced three consecutive losses in their five matches played thus far.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai(AFP)

The PCB, on Thursday, released a rather unusual press release amid growing criticism of Pakistan's performances in the World Cup. On Monday earlier this week, Babar Azam's men faced a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan – their first in ODIs against the side – that has left them reeling at fifth spot with a negative Net Run Rate (NRR). Babar's captaincy decisions came under severe criticism with a host of former international Pakistan cricketers including Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, and Misbah-ul-Haq questioning his defensive tactics.

The board, in its press release, urged the fans to support the side but also had a rather worrying message for Babar, with regards to his future captaincy prospects should Pakistan fail to quality for the knock-out stages.

“Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023,” the release read.

“Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event.”

Pakistan has accumulated four points from their first five matches, enduring back-to-back defeats against traditional rivals India, Australia, and Afghanistan. There have been increasing calls for Babar Azam to be relieved of his duties as the captain in the 50-over format, especially after the surprising eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in Chennai.

"Only if Pakistan can stage a miracle and win all their remaining matches to qualify for the semifinals of this World Cup does Babar stand any chance of surviving as captain and even then he might be relegated to skipper in just the red-ball format,” a source close to the developments told PTI earlier.

In the press release, the PCB also urged the fans to get behind Pakistan side and put faith on the team to regroup and deliver. “The national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic that the team will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures,” read the release.

