'...pehle match toh close kar': Hardik reveals epic conversation with Pant during match-winning partnership - Watch

Pandya and Pant combined to stitch a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter completed his maiden ODI century to carry India over the line with just 7.5 overs to spare. Following the match, Hardik revealed the epic conversation he had with Pant during the match-winning stand.
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Rishabh Pant begun one of his most memorable knock on a rather subdued note. India had lost their fourth wicket, in just the 17th over of the chase, for 72 runs. The hope was entire pinned on the lower-middle order following which India would witness a sharp batting in their batting strength from No.8 onwards, leaving England only three more crucial wickets to pick. But incoming batter Hardik Pandya had other plans. He was spotted having constant conversations with Pant, calming him as the youngster looked to bounce back from his sluggish start and script, what later turned out to be a knock to remember. Pandya and Pant combined to stitch a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter completed his maiden ODI century to carry India over the line with just 7.5 overs to spare. Following the match, Hardik revealed the epic conversation he had with Pant during the match-winning stand.

“I was just repeating the same thing and even told him that I am repeating it too much!” Hardik said in the post-match conference. “Let’s have a partnership, take the match as close as possible, and finish the match.If you then want to enjoy (Pandya smiles), enjoy (“phir tujhe enjoy karna hai to kar le”). Pehle match toh close kar! (Finish the match first!)."

“And then he opened up (later on in the innings). Everyone knows when Rishabh starts hitting, you sit down and say okay you bat! (Hum bait jaate hain, chialo aap khelo!)

Hardik was eventually dismissed for 71 after a Ben Stokes fielding stunner. India were still 55 runs short of the target. But Pant's confidence was brewing by then as he smashed five boundaries in an over against David Willey as the youngster made a mockery of the English attack before wrapping up the chase in the 43rd over itself.

“The talent that he has and the talent that I perhaps have – there was no need to take any risks at that stage. Without any risks, we could score those runs as there were not many runs to get. The only way England could come back is if we lose back-to-back wickets," Hardik added.

