Watch: Pant, Dhawan give Rohit Sharma a champagne shower after India's series win, Kohli's reaction is priceless

Players of the Indian cricket team appeared a jubilant bunch after defeating England in the series-deciding 3rd ODI in Manchester on Sunday. Rishabh Pant starred with the bat, slamming his maiden century, while Hardik Pandya's phenomenal all-round show guided India home by five wickets to wrap a memorable series win. After the match, as the presentation ceremony concluded and Rohit Sharma was handed over the winner’s trophy, the Indian team broke into wild celebrations with a couple of players giving their captain a champagne shower.

Just when the team was about to pose for pictures with the trophy, the players just scattered away as Shikhar Dhawan popped open the champagne bottle and sprayed it all over on Rohit, joined by Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant from two different positions. Rohit even tried to chase Dhawan but his opening partner got away. It was then the camera caught a glimpse of Virat Kohli entering the frame at the background as he cheerfully laughed and clapped. Rohit then urged his teammates to come together again, possibly for a proper photo. But Pant wasn't ready to have any of it as he continued to shower his captain with champagne. Finally, when the dust settled, the trophy was handed over to Arshdeep Singh, the youngest player of the squad.

"I am not sure what Shikhar Dhawan was doing there but he seems to be having loads of fun. Rohit Sharma is absolutely covered and continues to be covered. Well, you can see what it means to the players. You can hear what it means to the Indian supporters in the ground. What does it mean to the fans back home, to come over here and beat the world champions in their own backyard?" one of the on-air commentators asked his commentary partner Ravi Shastri.

To which Shastri replied by saying: "That's fantastic. It was tough cricket. And they were in a tough position today. And to get out of there with a great partnership, a great finish in the end by Rishabh Pant. And I am glad that they are enjoying themselves out there."

Once the pictures were clicked, it was Kohli who took over the champaign bottle and finished what his younger teammates had started. With this, India's tour England concludes, with the Test series ending in a 2-2 draw and the Men in Blue clinching the T20I and ODI series 2-1 each.

