'Pehle mujhe ye bataayein, kya ICC exist karta hai?': Ex-Pakistan captain makes explosive remark on BCCI vs PCB debate

The cricket matches between India and Pakistan usually precede videos of the cricketers from the two nations bonding over net sessions and off-the-field, as seen during the previous month's Asia Cup. However, ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between the two sides, it is rather tense between the cricket boards of both sides. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in loggerheads over the comment made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah over the refusal to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), stated that the continental tournament will take place at a neutral venue.

In a strongly-worded letter, the PCB stated that BCCI's refusal to tour Pakistan could “impact” the latter's participation in the next year's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India. According to ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP) released earlier this year, Pakistan are scheduled to host two major tournaments over the next three years – the Asia Cup in 2023 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

With the Asia Cup now in potential jeopardy, many former Pakistan cricketers have come up with strong reactions against the comments made by Jay Shah, and the side's ex-skipper Salman Butt has joined the bandwagon. During a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Butt, when asked if the International Cricket Council (ICC) should interfere between the two boards, questioned the existence of the global body instead.

“Pehle mujhe ye bataayein, kya ICC exist karta hai? Kya vaakayi me vo koi neutral umpire hai? Kya influence nahi hota udhar? Kya heavyweight nahi hai India because they bring more financial backup to the ICC? More than anybody else? (Firstly tell me, does ICC even exist? Is it neutral? Is there no influence there? Is India not the heavyweight there because they bring more financial backup to ICC?),” Butt remarked.

“Jab aisa hota hai, tab time to time you see muscle. Jahan se revenue aata hai, vahan se vo apni chaahat ke hisaab se decisions liye jaate hain. Poori duniya me hota hai ye. It all depends jab ICC me ye meeting hui thi, Jay Shah hi preside kar rahe the, aur ussi me Pakistan ko award hua tha Asia Cup, uss time unhone kya kaha tha, ye voi jaanta hai jo uss meeting me tha. (You see their muscle on things like these. Those who bring revenue have more power. It happens everywhere. When Jay Shah presided the ICC meeting, it was decided that Pakistan will host Asia Cup. What he said then, is something only those who can attend the meeting can tell),” he further said.

Butt further urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to maintain a strong stand and refuse to tour India as long as the BCCI doesn't accept to make a trip to Pakistan.

“Ab jab unhone naa kar di hai, ye expected decision tha. Iska hal bhi pehle se kar lena chahiye tha. Baar baar iss cheez ki taraf sabko draw kiya jaata hai. Iss se behetar hai ki cricket ho, taaki dono taraf ke cricket lovers iss se affect naa ho. Fans ka nuksaan naa ho, cricketers ka nuksaan naa ho. Agar political tensions hai, toh dono ek doosre ki taraf naa khelein. Lekin ye nahi hai ki Pakistan jaaye, par vo naa aaye. Ye strength PCB ko dikhaani hai, abhi ye mauka hai, vo dikhaayein. (It was expected that India would say no. The solution to it should've been decided earlier. This happens everytime. The focus should be on the cricket so that fans and cricketers don't get affected. If there are political tensions, both teams should avoid touring one another. It shouldn't be that Pakistan tour India, but the latter doesn't come to Pakistan. PCB should show some strength, this is their chance.)," said Butt.

