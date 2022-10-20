Home / Cricket / 'Jay Shah is constantly overstepping. We should refuse to play India at any level': Ex-Pakistan cricketer lashes out

'Jay Shah is constantly overstepping. We should refuse to play India at any level': Ex-Pakistan cricketer lashes out

Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Reacting to the entire development, a former Pakistan all-rounder has lashed out at the BCCI and urged the PCB to boycott all cricketing ties against India.

Jay Shah's announcement has taken world cricket by storm(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Jay Shah's announcement that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and moving the tournament to a neutral venue next year has not gone down well former cricketers at the other side of the border. With the PCB officially responding to the ACC's decision, calling for an emergency meeting and threatening a World Cup pull-out next year, things has escalated at a rapid pace. Furthermore, India's Minster of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur has provided fresh updates to the BCCI vs PCB Asia Cup debate by saying that India are not in a position to listen to anyone, which promises to evoke more strong reactions from Pakistan.

Reacting to the entire development, former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar has lashed out at the BCCI and urged the PCB to boycott all cricketing ties against India days before the two teams are to face each other in the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, due to the political tensions between the two nations, India and Pakistan have stayed away from playing bilateral series since 2012, and only competed in ICC events. However, Mudassar believes things have reached a crescendo and that the PCB should send a strong message, best of which would be to sever all cricket matches between India and Pakistan going forward.

"Pakistan could not get support from other boards on issues with India because the purpose of other boards is to fill their own pockets. We must now make our own decisions without regard for financial blackmail. I believe we should now refuse to play India at any level," he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Mudassar targeted Shah, and stated that the recent exit of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president is an example of the ACC secretary interfering more than required. India and Pakistan's ACC collaboration dates back to a long time ago, but Mudassar feels if things continue the way they are, the relations could get severely impacted.

"Looking at what happened with Ganguly in the recent Indian board elections, it is clear that the BJP is interfering in India's and the Asian Cricket Council's affairs. Regarding the Asia Cup, ACC President Jay Shah appears to be constantly overstepping. This attitude may turn out to be harmful to the ACC," the Pakistan legend pointed out.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

