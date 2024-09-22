'People doubted if I could deliver...': R Ashwin reveals 2011 criticism after 'replacing Harbhajan', namedrops IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin put together yet another landmark performance at his home ground, with a century and a six-fer helping India comfortably beat Bangladesh in the opening Test match of their series in Chennai by 280 runs. R Ashwin celebrating his century against Bangladesh in Chennai. (JioCinema)

It was a significant match for Ashwin in his hometown, and his match-winning century in the first innings in particular was the moment where India began to take control of the match. Reflecting on his performance while speaking to broadcasters JioCinema, Ashwin said: “I can't really comment on what sort of impact I have had on this Test match.”

The spin-bowling all-rounder also reflected on his journey as a Test cricketer, coming into the Indian setup in 2011. “I had huge shoes to fill, I came in to replace Harbhajan [Singh], I used to replicate his action in junior cricket, he was an inspiration to me,” said Ashwin.

Although he has crafted a fantastic career as one of the greatest Test spinners in the history of the format, Ashwin also mentioned how he had to develop as a red-ball bowler after having broken through in limited overs. “Constantly people have doubted if I could deliver in red-ball as I came from IPL, lots of people have come and helped me,” he said.

‘My first experience was watching Sachin Tendulkar…’

This was the second consecutive occasion on which Ashwin did the double of a century and a 5-wicket innings at the MA Chidambaram stadium, and bowling performance which tied him with Shane Warne for the second-most five-fers in a Test career with 37. Ashwin spoke about the significance of performing in such a way in a stadium he grew up attending matches.

“Once upon a time this ground was concrete blocks and my first experience was watching from the Mac B stand, watching Sachin Tendulkar. One day I wanted to be on this particular ground and play,” said the hometown hero. “My first IPL contract was given here, some energy pulls me into this ground. I don't know how much longer but I love coming back here,” referencing his breakthrough with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Finally, Ashwin spoke to the broadcasters about the difference in mindset and preparations as a batter and as a bowler. Ashwin’s century was the sixth of his career. “I don't want to go thinking I want to get a 100,” he said. “I want to get a fifer though. You have to sequence it as a bowler whereas as a batter it's about trusting your game, but compartmentalising it has made it easier,” concluded Ashwin.

A well-earned man of the match performance in Chennai will make Ashwin one of the form players as the Test series heads to Kanpur for the second match, where Bangladesh will look to bounce back and level proceedings