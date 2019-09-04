People have misinterpreted warrant against Mohammed Shami, says lawyer

cricket

Mohammed Shami’s lawyer Salim Rahaman has stated that warrant issued against the India fast-bowler has been vastly misinterpreted. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, gave Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed 15 days to surrender and apply for bail. The warrant was issued as the brothers did not appear before the court even once after the hearing started.

“My client is not absconding. He is a national player and representing the country,” Rahaman was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. “He can be identified at any time. Why would he run away? People have misinterpreted the warrant.

“The order clearly says that Shami has to surrender within 15 days of his return. We will take appropriate legal steps when he arrives,” the pacer’s lawyer added.

Earlier, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had said if Asaram Bapu and Ram Rahim could not evade the law and were punished for their crime, the Indian pacer would also get the same treatment a day after the warrant was issued against him

“If Asaram Bapu and Ram Rahim failed to escape the law, who is Shami in front of them?” Hasin Jahan was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Shami has been getting BCCI support and some big cricketers’ support all this while. Otherwise he would have rectified his mistakes. But because of some blackmailers also, he is not. This won’t go on for long.”

“I have been fighting for one and half years. I was getting hopeless. I was not financially strong nor did I have any kind of support. I was running from pillar to post but I failed to find a ray of hope and was giving up,” she added.

“It was like this case will get brushed under the carpet. But thanks to Allah, truth always wins. All allegations I had levelled on Shami have been proven right. The judicial system is the same for all. I am really happy and thankful for giving me justice and understanding my pain.”

