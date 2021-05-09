'People may forget his real name, but will always remember Mr. 360': Virender Sehwag hails AB de Villiers' greatness

Even though it's been three years since he announced his retirement from international cricket, the legend of AB de Villiers continues to grow. The former South Africa captain's return to the national team remains under cloud, but de Villiers continues to make noise in the tournament he takes part in. The IPL 2021 was the first form of professional cricket de Villiers played in five months but going by the form he displayed in the tournament, no one could have imagined.

In seven matches, de Villiers notched up three half-centuries, scoring runs at his belligerent best. Going by the same, former India batsman Virender Sehwag reckons the tag 'Mr. 360 degree' is the perfect moniker to associate the batsman with.

"People may forget his real name, but will always remember Mr. 360 degree. I don't think we need to give him any other name because how many can you even come up with. 360 degree is a good enough name. In the match against Delhi Capitals, when he left a few balls from Marcus Stoinis outside off-stump, he realised he left a wrong ball. Off the next ball, he went outside off, and even though he was expecting a similar delivery, it was a short-pitched ball and he hit a six," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The game Sehwag is talking about is the one between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, where de Villiers hit an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls with three fours and five sixes. With the RCB innings in trouble, de Villiers stepped out and it was primarily due his knock that the team was able to post 171 runs on the board and sneaked in with a win by one run. Sehwag feels what de Villiers did off a particular ball is something no other batsman can could have been successful in.

"Only AB de Villiers could have done that. Had there been any other batsman, he would have gone outside off and instead ducked to the short ball or may have gotten out. I think only de Villiers could have connected. So, no need to look for any more adjectives or songs or poems. 360 degree is the perfect name," Sehwag said.