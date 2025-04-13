Phil Salt, Shimron Hetmyer stopped by umpires for unusual bat check during RR vs RCB match; here's why

In a rare moment during the IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR's Shimron Hetmyer and Phil Salt of RCB found themselves under the umpire's scrutiny – not for a shot, but for their bat. The on-field umpires check Hetmyer and Salt's bats(X)

The first check – with Hetmyer – took place at the end of the 16th over of Rajasthan’s innings, shortly after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal. As Hetmyer walked out to bat at No. 5, joining Dhruv Jurel in the middle, the on-field umpire halted the proceedings to inspect the incoming batter’s equipment.

Using a standard bat gauge, the umpire verified whether Hetmyer's bat met the official IPL guidelines, a move that briefly caught the attention of fans.

This check was carried out under Law 5.7 of the IPL playing conditions, which requires bats to adhere strictly to specified size regulations. As per the rules, a bat, including the handle, must not exceed 38 inches (96.52 cm) in total length.

The blade’s width is capped at 4.25 inches (10.8 cm), with depth restricted to 2.64 inches (6.7 cm), and edges not allowed to exceed 1.56 inches (4.0 cm). Additionally, the handle must constitute no more than 52% of the bat's overall length. Covering materials must stay within 0.04 inches (0.1 cm), while any toe protection must not exceed 0.12 inches (0.3 cm) in thickness. The bat must also be able to cleanly pass through the official bat gauge.

Hetmyer’s bat comfortably passed the check, and play resumed without further delay.

Interestingly, RCB opener Phil Salt underwent a similar inspection before his innings began, indicating that the umpire’s actions were likely part of a pre-decided bat verification procedure.

While these checks are routine and do not carry any direct penalties under IPL rules, a failure to comply would have simply meant the player switching bats. However, breaches can lead to more serious consequences, as seen during the 2023 English County Championship when Essex were docked 12 points after Feroze Khushi’s oversized bat was discovered mid-innings. That sanction ultimately cost Essex a higher finish in the standings.

RCB registers convincing win

The Royal Challengers registered a dominant 9-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's afternoon match in Jaipur, chasing a 174-run target with 15 deliveries to spare.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 62, while Salt scored a brilliant 63 to effectively seal the chase within the first 10 overs.