Photos of Virat Kohli trying to console angry Matthew Wade spread like wildfire on social media

Virat Kohli is not only about aggression, animated celebrations and fiery send-offs on the cricket field. There is a different side to Kohli, which doesn't come to the fore that often, but does exist even for the opposition. The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday was one such encounter that showed us Kohli's different side. When a dejected and angry GT batter Matthew Wade was walking back to the pavilion after a debatable LBW decision, Kohli walked up to him and put his arms around his shoulders. It wasn't clear what he said but the mood did suggest that it had a lot to do with consoling.

After all who better than Kohli to know the game of luck. Like Wade, Kohli has been short of runs and at times even he found been at the wrong end in IPL 2022.

Photos of Kohli trying to console Wade were an instant hit on social media.

Kohli's consoling, however, had little effect on Wade. The Australian left-hander vented out his anger inside the dressing room. He was seen throwing his helmet away and then smashing his bit a few times.

Wade, who was given out LBW for 16 off Glen Maxwell's bowling, was reprimanded by IPL for his outburst inside the GT dressing room. The wicketkeeper-batter was found guilty of a Level 1 offence according to the IPL Code of Conduct.

Kohli, on the other hand, roared back to form with a match-winning fifty for his. The former RCB captain scored a fluent 73 off 54 balls while opening the batting as RCB chased down the 1690-run target with 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare. This was Kohli's second half-century of the tournament, in which he has looked like a pale shadow of his glorious past.

"It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations," said Kohli after the match.

