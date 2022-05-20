Watch: Virat Kohli stops Hardik Pandya in his run-up as Maxwell wasn't ready, draws animated response from GT captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a brilliant display on Thursday as the side outclassed league leaders Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets to keep their hopes for a top-4 finish alive in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Chasing a 169-run target, RCB opener and former captain Virat Kohli ended his run-drought in style, slamming a dominant 73 off 54 deliveries, while Faf du Plessis (44) and Glenn Maxwell (40*) also made important contributions to take the side to an 8-wicket win. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The Titans were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and even as the result against RCB wouldn't have impacted their position in the league, emotions ran high among GT players as they were outplayed in the game. After Matthew Wade let his anger out on his batting equipment (helmet and bat) after a controversial LBW decision went against him, Pandya couldn't hold his frustration after Maxwell pulled out of his stance, seemingly due to a sight screen issue.

Pandya had already begun his run-up when the Aussie batter moved and signaled the bowler to stop. Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end also tried to stop Pandya as Maxwell wasn't ready to take strike. The Titans captain, who had a rough day with the ball (0/35 in 3 overs), threw the ball in anger.

Watch: Kohli tries to stop Pandya as Maxwell wasn't ready, GT captain throws ball in anger

Earlier, Pandya had remained unbeaten on 62 off 47 balls as the Titans put 168/5 in 20 overs against RCB.

A fired up Virat Kohli roared back to form with a fine half-century in the second innings, as RCB stayed alive in the IPL play-off race with a thumping win over the table-toppers.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

