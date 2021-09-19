PL 2021: 'Mumbai Indians play well against us' - CSK coach Stephen Fleming wary of Kieron Pollard threat

The last meeting between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings took place in Delhi in theIndian Premier League 2021 on May 1st, where an explosive Kieron Pollard sealed the game in MI's favour. CSK did well to set a target of 219 for the defending champions to chase. But Pollard's unbeaten 87 in 34 balls helped his team in chasing down the total with four wickets in hand.

As the two teams gear up for another meeting in IPL 2021 in the UAE over four months later, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming is wary of the threat Pollard poses.

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI - LIVE!

"We finished the first half of phase 1 with a loss where Pollard played one of the great IPL innings. Mumbai does play well against us, so we've got to keep lifting our standards," Fleming said on CSK TV.

But Fleming said that his team is ready for the contest.

"From a coaching point of view, you want the game underway so you know what to work on and just exactly where the team's at. So, we're looking forward to it as always and it's a good encounter.

"It’s like a fresh start for another tournament. It’s a unique challenge to have a tournament split in half. We just want to start well again but also remember the work it took to get a bit of form and get those wins. It’s all about the mindset, people coming together and almost treating it like a fresh start for another tournament," he said.

CSK are currently placed at the 2nd position in IPL 2021 table with five wins in seven games, while MI are placed at the fourth position in the table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON