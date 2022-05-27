'Plan was to get him married on May 9. I'd booked a hotel too': Patidar's father on RCB batter getting surprise call-up

Rajat Patidar emerged the unlikely hero as Royal Challengers Bangalore surged past Lucknow Super Giants and moved closer to their maiden IPL title on Wednesday. Patidar hit an unbeaten 112 to become the first uncapped player in the T20 tournament's history to score a century in the play-offs. The top-order batter was drafted into the side midway through the IPL edition as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia in the first week of April. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Patidar, who went unsold in the February auction earlier this year, pummeled Lucknow bowlers as his 54-ball knock was laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Bangalore made a poor start batting first, losing skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck before former captain Virat Kohli fell for a scratchy 24-ball 25. But Patidar rose to the occasion and reached his first T20 century, from just 49 deliveries, with a six.

Patidar's three-figure score, which powered Bangalore to a hefty 207 for four, eventually made the difference as Bangalore won the game by 14 runs and booked their place in Friday's second qualifier against Rajasthan Royals.

The 28-year-old Patidar, who undoubtedly remains the man of the moment, was set to miss the ongoing IPL edition after going unsold. But a surprise call-up left the Indian with no other choice than to postpone his wedding, which was scheduled for May 9.

"The plan was to get him married on May 9. It was supposed to be a small function and I had booked a hotel too in Indore," Manohar Patidar, Rajat's father, was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer will tie the knot in July after his commitments with the state team in the Ranji knockouts. "The marriage was not supposed to be a grand affair, so we didn't get invitation cards printed. I have booked a hotel for limited guests but the booking has been advanced as we plan to hold the function in July once he is free from his responsibility with the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team," he added.

Patidar, who has created waves with his free-flowing strokeplay at the No. 3 spot, played four matches and scored 71 runs in IPL 2021 for Bangalore but wasn't retained by the franchise. He has already 275 runs in seven games this season.

"The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots," said Patidar about his ton on Wednesday. "I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots."

Patidar also earned praise from Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli, who described the batter's performance as "very, very special". "I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years, but I have not seen better than how Rajat played today," Kohli said in a post-game chat with player-of-the-match Patidar.

"The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team."

Bangalore now face Rajasthan for the finals berth as the winners of second qualifier take on Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. Bangalore are into the play-offs for the third successive year but their IPL best has been two runners-up finishes in 2009 and 2016.

