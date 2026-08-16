India batsman Dhruv Jurel played the most important innings on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Sunday. Jurel came in at No.6 and scored a 68-ball 51 at a time when the Sri Lankan spinners were making merry, getting a lot of purchase off the wicket. His 55-run stand with Manav Suthar for the seventh wicket ensured India finished strong at 460/9 after a lengthy rain delay earlier in the day. Only 43 overs could be bowled on the day.

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century on day two. (ANI Pic Service)

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Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Jurel shed light on his innings. Frankly, he appeared quite satisfied with his effort. “So whenever I go in, I just think about what the team needs. So whenever I speak to the captain or the head coach, they always tell me what to do, what the situation is like, so I play accordingly. There is no personal milestone that I look for before batting. I just go there, [having in mind] what the team needs. I try to contribute to the team’s cause,” the wicketkeeper batter said.

Also Read: ‘Hunger to score more runs’: Devdutt Padikkal reveals what drove him to turn maiden Test hundred into towering 167

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Deep Dive What did Dhruv Jurel say about the pressure of playing for India? Dhruv Jurel expressed that playing for India is a privilege rather than a pressure, stating that he approaches each inning with the mindset of contributing to the team's success. How did Devdutt Padikkal's innings influence India's position in the Galle Test? Devdutt Padikkal's commanding 167 helped set a strong first-innings total of 460, positioning India favorably despite a challenging pitch and weather conditions. What factors did Jurel mention regarding the Indian bowlers' strategy to win the match? Jurel emphasized the need for Indian bowlers to bowl long spells consistently in good areas, highlighting the importance of taking 20 wickets to secure a victory in the Test.

{{^usCountry}} Jurel had a lucky day today too, as he was dropped on 29 by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva in the slips. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was part of the India A team that played in Sri Lanka in June-July. He said the experience from those matches came in handy on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jurel had a lucky day today too, as he was dropped on 29 by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva in the slips. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was part of the India A team that played in Sri Lanka in June-July. He said the experience from those matches came in handy on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Jurel also said that it’s a big privilege to play for India and his efforts on day two will only have meaning if India go on to win this game. “I was just prepared to switch on and switch off, so I was just trying for it. [If there was pressure playing for India] honestly, I'm very grateful that I have the opportunity to represent my country, and whenever I go in, I think this is an opportunity to do something for India, so there is no unnecessary pressure. It’s a privilege that I play for India. It's all about winning the match.”

‘We have to take 20 wickets’

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However, Jurel predicted that the Indian bowlers will have to bowl really well to get a result and that, as far as the nature of the pitch is concerned, it will keep on changing depending on the weather. “I think we'll have to bowl long spells like their bowlers [referring to Prabath Jayasuriya and debutant spinner Keshara Nuwantha]. We'll have to be consistent. There's no rocket science. We need to put balls in great areas. That's all. We have to keep it simple and play with determination. If we want to win the match, we need to take those 20 wickets,” he said.