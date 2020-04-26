e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Playing IPL behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

Playing IPL behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

Pandya said that he has an idea of how it would feel like, having played in the Ranji Trophy which often struggles to have any crowds at all in the stadium.

cricket Updated: Apr 26, 2020 08:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Hardik Pandya
File image of Hardik Pandya(Twitter)
         

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors. The season has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd,” said Pandya in an Instagram live chat with Dinesh Karthik.

Pandya said that he has an idea of how it would feel like, having played in the Ranji Trophy which often struggles to have any crowds at all in the stadium.

ALSO READ: Bailout plan: Play more matches with India

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” he said.

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly admitted that he does not see any cricket being played in India in the near future.

“There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don’t believe in sport when there is a risk to human life,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
India crosses 26,000 Covid-19 cases with biggest one-day spike
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
2 cell types are entry points for virus
2 cell types are entry points for virus
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news