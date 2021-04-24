Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be looking to build on their momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," Kaif said in the Delhi Capitals release.

Kaif added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced Delhi Capitals batting line-up is certainly up for the challenge.

"Batting has been tough on this pitch (in Chennai), but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," he said.

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad, Kaif said, "With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."

Delhi Capitals are third on the points table with three wins from four games and will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON