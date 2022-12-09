'Please retire...': Aleem Dar trolled mercilessly after his decisions gets overturned thrice on Day 1 of PAK vs ENG

Pakistan were all smiles at the stroke of Tea on Friday in the second Test against England in Multan as debutant mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed finished with a record-scripting 7/114. Zahid Mahmood picked the remaining three as England were folded for 281 for 10. While for Pakistan and especially for Abrar, it was a dream day, it was exactly the opposite for umpire Aleem Dar, who had a horrifying Day 1 in Multan as three of his decisions were overturned.

The first incident happened in the 19th over of the innings when Ben Duckett went for the reverse sweep against a delivery from Abrar, but the bat hit the ground led to a spike in the UltraEdge when it was near the gloves. The umpire was so confident that he asked the third umpire to re-check after watching the side-on replay. Eventually, the decision was overturned. Duckett survived, but Aleem seemed disappointed.

In the last ball of the same over, Aleem had to overturn his decision again, this time leading to Duckett's departure. The ball was pitched in line and Duckett failed to meet the bat when he went for the sweep as the ball struck his pads. Aleem denied the appeal. Babar Azam though for a while before calling for a review which showed three reds.

A few overs later, Pakistan managed to get another of Aleem's decision overturned and it was once again of a delivery from Abrar. It was an impressive leg-break delivery that drifted in, landed in line with the leg stump and then turned square and struck on Joe Root's back pad. Aleem did not raise his finger, but Pakistan opted for a review which once again showed three reds.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Aleem Dar's umpiring on Day 1…

Talking about the match, after England were folded for 281, Pakistan lost two wickets at the close of Day 1, finishing with 107 for 2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 61 and Saud Shakeel on 32, trailing by 174 runs. James Anderson, the pnlu fast bowler to pick a wicket on Friday, dismissed Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who departed without scoring, while spinner Jack Leach dismissed Abdullah Shafique for 14.

