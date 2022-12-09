Watch: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed's unplayable delivery leaves England captain Ben Stokes dumbfounded, video viral

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed made a dream debut and more on Day 1 of the second Test match against England in Multan. The 'mystery spinner' got the famed England batting unit in a fix. He became the first Pakistan cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul in the first session of his Test debut and finished with staggering figures of 7 for 114 as England were bowled out for 281 in their first innings after opting to bat first.

Most of Abrar's wicket-taking deliveries were top-notch but the couple of googlies he bowled to Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes were the highlights. The 24-year-old started his Test match career with the first-over wicket of England opener Zak Crawley. Crawley, a centurion in the first Test, was left bamboozled by the googly. The ball snuck through the big gap between the right-hander's bat and pad and rattled the stumps.

Abrar picked up four back-to-back wickets that of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook before Lunch to complete a historic five-wicket haul.

Captain Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) added 61 runs but Abrar came up with another beauty of a delivery to leave Stokes shell-shocked. The ball pitched around leg stump and spun past Stokes' bat to disturb the woodwork behind. The greatness of the delivery was written all over Stokes' face. The England captain could not believe the amount of turn the ball had to evade his bat.

Photos of videos of Stokes' expression after being clean-bowled by Abrar went viral.

Ben Stokes is all of us 😮 pic.twitter.com/xh9iet90r5 — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 9, 2022

STOKES FACE WHEN ABRAR GOT HIM OUT LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pWgMecXQgU — رضیہ (@cricketsuckz) December 9, 2022

Jacks was trapped leg before wicket soon after as hopes of Abrar getting a 10-wicket haul rose but his bowling partner Mohammad Zahid came to the party to clean up the England

Mark Wood, the only change England made to its playing XI, struck eight fours in his unbeaten 36 off 27 balls to underline England’s aggressive batting throughout before Mahmood wrapped up England’s innings quickly.

Wood, playing his first test since March, replaced injured Liam Livingstone after the allrounder flew back home after injuring his knee during the first Test.

