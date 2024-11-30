'PM can't take his eyes off Virat Kohli': Australia's Anthony Albanese chats with India great again, videos go viral
Australian PM Anthony Albanese had an extended chat with Virat Kohli ahead of India's pink-ball warm-up match.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could be seen having a long chat with India's batting great, Virat Kohli, ahead of the side's two-day warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI. The match serves as preparation for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, as Team India looks to acclimatise with the day/night conditions; however, incessant rains in Canberra mean the toss continues to be delayed.
Albanese met the Indian players for the second time this week when he reached the Manuka Oval to greet them, and had an extended conversation with Kohli on a couple of occasions. Initially, Albanese chatted with Kohli as the players lined up to greet him; the Australian PM, then, conversed with Kohli after the group photo.
Watch:
Earlier this week, as the Indian cricket team arrived in Canberra for their pink-ball Day-Night Test against Australia, they were greeted by Prime Minister Albanese. During the introductions, the Prime Minister had a memorable interaction with Virat Kohli, reminiscing about his unforgettable century in Perth, which had left Australia reeling.
In the previous conversation, PM Albanese jokingly remarked to Kohli, “Good time in Perth. Bloody hell, as if we weren't suffering enough at that point, that was just...” To which Kohli, never one to shy away from adding his own touch of humour, quipped, “We’ve always got to add our own spice to it.” Their lighthearted exchange had become a talking point on the internet.
On Saturday, their rapport continued with another candid chat, this time at length.
Albanese’s continued admiration for Kohli reflects the global fan-following of Indian superstar. For the Indian team, Kohli’s presence, both on and off the field, remains a defining element of their challenge against the Aussies. After almost a year of struggles in the longest format, Kohli made a strong comeback to run-scoring with a second-innings cenury in Perth, but the former India captain knows the job isn't even half done yet.
India will hope for Kohli to continue on his game-changing performances throughout the series, as Rohit Sharma's men eye a place in the World Test Championship final.