Police Shield: Gurav stars as MIG CC beat Parsee Gymkhana to clinch title

Left-arm spinner Shreyas Gurav’s five-wicket haul in the second innings, to go with his four in the first, ensured MIG Cricket Club beat Parsee Gymkhana by 233 runs to lift the Police Shield on Sunday.

Set a target of 369 on the third and final day, Parsee Gymkhana were bowled out for 136 in the 23rd over with Gurav picking up five for 57. In the first innings he returned figures of four for 85 to end up with a match haul of nine for 142.

Earlier, MIG declared their second innings at 285 for eight with Atharva Ankolekar emerging as the top scorer with 86 runs while Vedant Murkar chipping in with 51.

Brief scores: MIG CC 366 & 285/8d in 40 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 86, Vedant Murkar 51; Suryansh Shedge 3/91) beat Parsee Gymkhana 282 & 136 in 22.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 32; Shreyas Gurav 5/57, Harsh Tanna 3/54) by 233 runs.

Individual awards: Man of the Tournament: Akarshit Gomel (Parsee Gymkhana); Emerging Player: Yogesh Patil (Mumbai Police); Best Batter: Varun Lavande (MIG CC); Best Bowler: Vijay Gohil (Victory CC); Best Batter of final: Vedant Murkar (MIG CC); Best Bowler of final: Shreyas Gurav (MIG CC); Best Fielder of final: Vedant Murkar (MIG CC).

Giles Shield: Swami Vivekanand march towards title

Medium pacer Vardhan Patel captured six wickets as Swami Vivekanand International, Gorai, bundled out New English School, Bandra, for just 72 runs in the first innings to tighten their grip on the Under-14 Giles Shield title on Day Two at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, New English were reduced 38 for three in the seconds innings chasing a target of 373. In their second innings, Swami Vivekanand scored 189 for eight in 40 overs with half-centuries from Devansh Trivedi (59) and Arjun Lotlikar (63).

Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand International, Gorai 298/8 & 189/8 in 40 overs (Devansh Trivedi 59, Arjun Lotlikar 63; Dhaviet Prakash 3/30) vs New English School, Bandra 72 (Vardhan Patel 6/35) & 38/3.

Young Comrade Shield: Jaffer, Mishra help Khar Gymkhana win

Wasim Jaffer’s 170 and Ajay Mishra’s six for 82 helped Khar Gymkhana beat Fort Vijay CC by 197 runs in their Young Comrade Shield encounter on Sunday.

Brief scores: Payyade SC 218 lost to Sind SC 245/9 in 53.1 overs (Satyalaksha Jain 70, Atharva Chavan 42, Naushad Khan 35; Deepak Shetty 3/51, Sagar Mishra 3/53) by 1 wkt; Parkophene Cricketers 258 in 64.2 overs (Raunaq Sharma 68; Shubham Pandey 3/75) beat Dadar Union SC 241 in 52.4 overs (Ayaz Khan 74, Siddharth Akre 46, Nikhil Patil 34; Dhanit Raut 3/65, Minad Manjrekar 3/57) by 17 runs; Khar Gymkhana 384/8 in 70 overs (Wasim Jaffer 170, Riad Khandke 73, Mehboob Shaikh 55*; Abul Kalam 3/84) beat Fort Vijay CC 187 in 54.4 overs (Siddhant Rai 57; Ajay Mishra 6/82, Atif Shaikh 4/43) by 197 runs

NSCI snooker: Khan, Jagdale enter main draw

Madhya Pradesh’s Imran Khan compiled a brilliant 112 points during his come-from-behind 4-2 win against Shoaib Pathan in a second qualifying best-of-7-frame round match of the National Sports Club of India organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2023, at the NSCI billiards hall.

Mumbai’s seasoned cueist Mahesh Jagdale defeated Sanjay Singh 4-0 (75-9, 53-42, 71-31, 49-19) to advance to the main draw as well.

Results: (Round 1): Anmoldeep Singh beat Anuj Soni 3-1 (58-17, 33-63, 67-31, 57-14); Asutosh Padhy beat Shakir Qureshi 3-1 (44-55, 55-51, 66-20, 56-1); Rafat Habib beat Harsh Maru 3-0 (85(50)-1, 75-1, 49-3); Mohd. Hussain beat Avinash Gaikwad 3-0 (51-10, 67-58, 67(60)-9); (Round 2): Ashit Pandiya beat Kanishk Jhanjaria 4-2 (57-48, 64-15, 0-81(61), 62-53, 68-75, 80-28); Jaison Malhotra beat Pranjal Shukla 4-0 (72-45, 72-12, 78-11, 68-60); Anmoldeep Singh beat Nikhil Bhansali 4-0 (56-17, 83-19, 65-37, 48-24); Mahesh Jagdale beat Sanjay Singh 4-0 (75(74)-9, 53-42, 71-31, 49-19); Imran Khan beat Shoaib Pathan 4-2 (39-73, 30-72, 60-51, 86-44, 112(112)-1, 61-19); Mohd. Hussain beat Sanjay Gamre 4-0 (65-1, 70-8, 62-5, 125(96)-8); Nitesh Madan beat Shehzad Hussain 4-0 (72-23, 65-31, 83-9, 51-30); Rrahul Sachdev beat Jenit Ramaiya 4-2 (22-55, 70-49, 79-29, 57-64, 51-9, 119(76)-21); Asutosh Padhy beat Chetan Chabbra 4-0 (119-8, 69-18, 70-8, 71-25); Vijay Nichani beat Porus Shah 4-1 (110(55)-22, 97(96)-16, 76-67, 33-92, 63-43); Rafat Habib beat Parth Shah 4-2 (64-26, 61-25, 57-69, 0-67, 75-29, 70-11).

All India Rapid Rating Chess: Bhambure triumphs

Shantanu Bhambure (ELO rating 2186), who recently bagged the International Master title, won the first Sharad Pawar All India FIDE Rapid Rating Open Chess Tournament organised by Garware Club House at Wankhede Stadium by scoring eight-and-a-half points.

The 26-year-old Bhambure notched up eight wins and one draw in the tournament.

Maharashtra State Olympic Games: Pune lift hockey titles

Pune: Pune’s men and women teams beat their Kolhapur counterparts to clinch both the hockey gold medals in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Pune men’s team pumped in 14 goals while the women’s team rode on Utkarsha Kale’s four goals to trounce Kolhapur 6-0. In the table tennis competition, Thane claimed both the men’s and women’s team titles.

