‘Pollution doesn’t happen every year’: BCCI defends scheduling decision to host India Test match in Delhi in November

The BCCI has been thrust into the scanner recently after scheduling a Test match in Delhi between India and South Africa for November 14-18. The Indian cricket board has been criticised for the scheduling, as November is a time of the year when the national capital is worst affected with high air pollution levels, and it has been so in recent years. The BCCI defended its decision to schedule a Test match in Delhi in November.(Getty)

Even during the 2023 ODI World Cup,there were serious concerns ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fixture and the former even cancelled training sessions.

'The pollution issue doesn't happen every year': BCCI secretary

But the BCCI has decided to defend its decision to schedule the match in November for Delhi, and has blamed it on their ‘rotation policy’.

Speaking to the Indian Express, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the decision and surprisingly stated that the “pollution issue doesn’t happen every year”. He said, “We have considered all factors and have gone by the rotation policy after discussing it with everyone. The pollution issue doesn't happen every year.”

In December 2017, some Sri Lankan players wore masks during a Test match in Delhi and in November 2019, two Bangladesh players vomited on the field during an ODI. Also in November 2016, two Ranji Trophy matches were cancelled, due to players suffering headaches and burning sensation in the eyes.

Speaking to the Indian Express, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, “The DDCA will take all measures possible to ensure players are comfortable when they play the Test match. Also, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in a relatively open area with more green area around. So the air quality is better than in most other areas.”

“Delhi had not been allotted a Test match for a while. The BCCI allotted us the game, so we have to go by the calendar. In November, the pollution, if at all, is less compared to December,” he added.

In the same Indian Express report, who is also the Head of Pulmonary Sleep and Critical Care Medical department at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital, warned the BCCI about the risks of playing in Delhi in November. He pointed out that pollution reaches peak levels in November in the national capital and has a negative effect on people outdoors.