Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Pollution doesn’t happen every year’: BCCI defends scheduling decision to host India Test match in Delhi in November

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 06:09 AM IST

The BCCI has scheduled a Test match between India and South Africa in November in Delhi. The decision has received criticism.

The BCCI has been thrust into the scanner recently after scheduling a Test match in Delhi between India and South Africa for November 14-18. The Indian cricket board has been criticised for the scheduling, as November is a time of the year when the national capital is worst affected with high air pollution levels, and it has been so in recent years.

The BCCI defended its decision to schedule a Test match in Delhi in November.(Getty)
The BCCI defended its decision to schedule a Test match in Delhi in November.(Getty)

Even during the 2023 ODI World Cup,there were serious concerns ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fixture and the former even cancelled training sessions.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane startled by pitch question at toss amid Eden curator row: 'At home, you should get what you want...'

'The pollution issue doesn't happen every year': BCCI secretary

But the BCCI has decided to defend its decision to schedule the match in November for Delhi, and has blamed it on their ‘rotation policy’.

Speaking to the Indian Express, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the decision and surprisingly stated that the “pollution issue doesn’t happen every year”. He said, “We have considered all factors and have gone by the rotation policy after discussing it with everyone. The pollution issue doesn't happen every year.”

In December 2017, some Sri Lankan players wore masks during a Test match in Delhi and in November 2019, two Bangladesh players vomited on the field during an ODI. Also in November 2016, two Ranji Trophy matches were cancelled, due to players suffering headaches and burning sensation in the eyes.

Speaking to the Indian Express, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, “The DDCA will take all measures possible to ensure players are comfortable when they play the Test match. Also, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in a relatively open area with more green area around. So the air quality is better than in most other areas.”

“Delhi had not been allotted a Test match for a while. The BCCI allotted us the game, so we have to go by the calendar. In November, the pollution, if at all, is less compared to December,” he added.

In the same Indian Express report, who is also the Head of Pulmonary Sleep and Critical Care Medical department at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital, warned the BCCI about the risks of playing in Delhi in November. He pointed out that pollution reaches peak levels in November in the national capital and has a negative effect on people outdoors.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / ‘Pollution doesn’t happen every year’: BCCI defends scheduling decision to host India Test match in Delhi in November
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On