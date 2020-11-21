e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

The honourary secretary of CAP V Chandran on Saturday stated: “CAP is of the view that Lt Governor DR Kiran Bedi should not have issued a letter dated 12.11.2020 and viralled it through social media that has damaged CAP and land owners’ reputation without giving opportunity to neither of us to explain our factual position.”

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cricket bat and balls
Cricket bat and balls (Getty Images)
         

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP)-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegal.

The honourary secretary of CAP V Chandran on Saturday stated: “CAP is of the view that Lt Governor DR Kiran Bedi should not have issued a letter dated 12.11.2020 and viralled it through social media that has damaged CAP and land owners’ reputation without giving opportunity to neither of us to explain our factual position.”

Chandran, in his letter, termed it “regrettable” that Bedi has refused to support the “iconic cricket centre” that has eight full-sized cricket stadium with one international stadium built “without taking a single rupee (or) infrastructural subsidy from the BCCI.”

“It is highly regrettable to see the government agencies under Lt Governor refuse to support the iconic cricket centre, which is the face of Pondicherry and ordered to be demolished without proper trials.”

“... Also disconnected water supply and power supply without notice. No support for Covid tests as well.” Chandran alleged that the association has been “unfairly punished”.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In