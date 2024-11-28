Perth [Australia], : Former cricketer Ricky Ponting reflected on Team India's performance in the Perth Test, stating that Rohit Sharma's side performs better on foreign wickets and in challenging conditions. Ponting reflects on Team India's performance in Perth Test, says 'they play foreign wickets and conditions better'

India staged a remarkable comeback after a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in the Perth Test despite being bowled out for just 150 runs in their first innings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Ponting remarked that Australia would be disappointed after their heavy defeat. He also praised the Indian bowling attack for their outstanding performance.

"Australia lost by what? Nearly 300 runs. So, they'll be very disappointed. Everyone asked me on day one, when India won the toss, about choosing to bat, and I said, no, absolutely, you have to bat first there. Four Test matches have been played there, and the team batting first has won all four times. You don't want to go against what the stats say. Although they were bowled out for 150, they still got a chance to bowl on the wicket when it was probably at its best for bowling. And Bumrah in those conditions, and Siraj, and actually all three of them. And Nitish Kumar Reddy today. They're all very good. So, you've got to give them credit," Ponting said, as quoted in a release from Star Sports.

The 49-year-old admitted he didn't expect India to win the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I must admit, I didn't think India could win the first Test in Perth with conditions so foreign to them. But I also made a point before the Test match that I actually think India are now a better team away from home than they are at home. I think they handle foreign wickets and conditions better than their own now. And I think that's been proven over the last week in Perth," he added.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each.

Australia's response was dismal, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated in the second innings. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , took India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh couldn't save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj starred in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipping in with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.