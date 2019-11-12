e-paper
Popstar Katy Perry to perform at Women’s World T20 final

Perry has previously performed at the opening ceremony of the fifth season of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai. She is currently in the city where she is going to perform at the One Plus Music festival on November 16.

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of Katy Perry.
File photo of Katy Perry. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
         

American popstar Katy Perry announced on Tuesday that she will be performing at the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The tournament is set to be held from February 21 to March 8 2020 in Australia with the final being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi! Let’s break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women’s Final. We’ll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women’s Day!” said the popstar in an Instagram post.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its release said that Perry’s involvement in the Women’s T20 World Cup final gives a big boost as the event looks to break the record for highest attendance in a women’s sporting fixture.

The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California. The MCG’s capacity, on the other hand, exceeds 100,000.

