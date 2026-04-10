Prabhsimran details big brother bond with Yuvraj Singh, not a coach-student relationship: ‘Can call him at 3-4 in night’

Cricket is not just about stats and performances on the pitch, but also a medium to build strong relationships and push one’s boundaries to the best of their ability under the right guidance. That’s where the Indian Premier League comes in, as a platform for talented youngsters to shape their careers under the guidance of some of the best coaches from around the world. And every player who has become one of the greats has done so by being around the best.

Prabhsimran opens up on big brother equation with Yuvraj Singh.(Instagram Image)

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Prabhsimran Singh, the 25-year-old batter from Punjab, shares a similar story, but this time it is a relationship that goes beyond a traditional one. The wicketkeeper-batter, who opens for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, spoke about his growing bond with the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and how he goes the extra mile to support him, much like a big brother.

“Actually, with Yuvraj paaji, it's never a coach-student relationship. He is like a big brother to me. I trained with him recently along with Priyansh. It was Priyansh’s first time, but I usually call him whenever I have time and want to train. He arranges everything himself, whether it is in Mohali or Gurgaon. You can even call him at 3-4 in the night and share anything, he is always available and given me a lot of freedom,” said Prabhsimran in a video posted by Cricbuzz on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks by Prabhsimran show the growing influence of Yuvraj amongst the talented pool of youngsters. This is not the first time such praise has been directed towards his commitment to mentoring young players. Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have all spoken about similar bonds and how Yuvraj helped them unlock their potential, giving them the confidence to play to their strengths while remaining aware and composed. The opening pair of Samson and Abhishek also went on to have a successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks by Prabhsimran show the growing influence of Yuvraj amongst the talented pool of youngsters. This is not the first time such praise has been directed towards his commitment to mentoring young players. Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have all spoken about similar bonds and how Yuvraj helped them unlock their potential, giving them the confidence to play to their strengths while remaining aware and composed. The opening pair of Samson and Abhishek also went on to have a successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - IPL coaches' potpourri: Mahela, Sanga, Hayden bring in varied styles, reminiscent of the way they played their cricket Prabhsimran key player for PBKS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - IPL coaches' potpourri: Mahela, Sanga, Hayden bring in varied styles, reminiscent of the way they played their cricket Prabhsimran key player for PBKS {{/usCountry}}

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While Prabhsimran made his debut for PBKS in 2019, he rose in prominence after a remarkable breakout IPL 2025 season. The young batter gained attention with 549 runs in 17 matches, striking at over 160. This marked his first 500+ run campaign and placed him 8th in the Orange Cap standings in 2025. His explosiveness with the bat, along with a strong start to IPL 2026, justifies his retention for ₹4 crore ahead of the season. He has already played a key role in providing solid starts for PBKS, scoring 80 runs in two innings so far, including a top score of 43 against Chennai Super Kings.

For a batter of Prabhsimran’s calibre, having a mentor and brother figure like Yuvraj Singh could prove to be a defining factor this season, as the youngster will be pushing for the Orange Cap and stake a claim for his first India call-up in the T20I series against Ireland after the IPL.

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