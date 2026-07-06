Prabhsimran earns maiden India call-up for Zimbabwe tour

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has received his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team after being named in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The announcement, made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), marks a significant milestone in the young batter’s career following two impressive IPL seasons.

File image of Prabhsimran Singh during the match between India A and Afghanistan A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. (SLC)

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BCCI has opted to send a full-strength ODI squad to Zimbabwe instead of the relatively inexperienced side that has toured the country in previous years. The Indian T20 team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer while the ODI team will be led by Shubman Gill.

The three-match T20I series will be played entirely in Harare. The opening match is scheduled for July 23, followed by the second and third T20Is on July 25 and July 26, respectively.

With wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson not included in the squad, Prabhsimran from Patiala is expected to get a game although Ishan Kishan remains the primary keeper. Prabhsimran’s presence also adds a valuable right-handed option to a top order that features left-handed batters Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ishan Kishan.

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{{^usCountry}} Having consistently impressed with his aggressive stroke play and match-winning performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Prabhsimran will now have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having consistently impressed with his aggressive stroke play and match-winning performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Prabhsimran will now have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Prabhsimran made an impact during the recent IPL season batting at the top for Punjab Kings at their home ground in Mullanpur and other venues. In the 2026 IPL season, Prabhsimran scored 510 runs at a strike rate of 168.87 while the 2025 edition saw him amass 549 runs at 160.53.

India’s T20I squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

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India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube