Saharanpur's 'Miller' and CSK's 'next Jadeja': Son of school teacher, who almost quit cricket, hits IPL jackpot

It was a big day for uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday, with franchises splurging over INR 60 crore on domestic, relatively unheralded names. Chennai Super Kings took centre stage, shifting away from their traditional preference for experienced players and backing a new generation of talent. Prasanth Veer was signed for CSK for INR 14.2 crore

Among their standout buys was Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinning all-rounder Prasanth Veer, who was snapped up for a whopping INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint-highest paid uncapped player in IPL auction history. Although the windfall arrived three weeks after his 20th birthday, the prize money reflected the talent and hard work of the youngster, often dubbed Saharanpur’s David Miller and touted as the next Ravindra Jadeja for CSK.

Much of Prasanth's career so far has been hindered by financial constraints. "In 2020, Prashant wanted to quit cricket," Rajiv Goel, Prashant's childhood coach, told Cricbuzz.

His grandfather's pension from the Life Corporation of India was the only source of support for his cricket ambitions. His father, a teacher at a government-run primary school, could barely support the family of five in Amethi with his income. It was, in fact, Goel who looked after Prasanth's expenses, while a few generous people around him ensured he had basic access to cricket facilities, including kit, shoes, and a bag.

Prasanth met Goel in 2019 after his roommate at the Mainpuri Sports Hostel, Rakshit Garg, whom he barely knew for six months, convinced him that his childhood coach (Goel) could teach him better. In fact, Garg even allowed him to stay with him. The two would cycle their way to training every day.

Garg eventually cracked into Uttar Pradesh's U-16 team, but Prasanth faced rejection in the final round. It left him questioning his ability and his dream. He panicked and secured admission to a college in Chandigarh, hoping to crack the state team, which had a less competitive structure. But for Prasanth, Uttar Pradesh was where his destiny was.

On the back of an impressive all-round show, Prasanth cracked into the Uttar Pradesh under-19 team. In the 2022/23 Cooch Behar Trophy, he had emerged as the highest run-getter for Uttar Pradesh, and he was rewarded with an opportunity in the senior state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Later in the UPT20 League, where he featured for the Noida Kings, Prasanth had made a name for himself as 'Miller' in Saharanpur, and by the third season, he was named captain. In 10 matches in the 2025 season, he scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 155.34 and also picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 6.69. His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with Chennai Super Kings closely monitoring him during trials as they search for a long-term successor to Jadeja.

In the weeks leading up to the auction, Prasanth had to travel between Mumbai and Kolkata, playing six matches in just seven days across the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Uttar Pradesh Under-23 games. He finished that run with 112 runs at a strike rate of 170, while also claiming nine wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.76.

"Even before he called up his parents, he video called me to share his excitement today," Garg told Cricbuzz in delight. "I may not have my parents with me today, but he is my family, my brother."