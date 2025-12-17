MS Dhoni no more in IPL? INR 32.30 to recruit Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma indicate the ‘writing on the wall’

Chennai Super Kings invested an unprecedented INR 32.30 crore in wicket-keeper batters for the IPL 2026 season. A figure that tells the story of a franchise preparing for life after MS Dhoni. With the legendary keeper batter retained for what appears to be the twilight of his career, CSK’s aggressive keeper acquisitions represent calculated succession planning rather than mere squad depth. MS Dhoni, at 43, is showing no signs of retiring from IPL just yet(AP)

Record-breaking investment in youth

The numbers are striking. CSK acquired 19-year-old Kartik Sharma for INR 14.20 crore, joint most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history, during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Before that, they traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, valued at INR 18 crore.

Combined with the retention of Urvil Patel, CSK now have four wicketkeeper batters in the side. This depth is without precedent for a franchise that historically relied solely on Dhoni behind the stumps since 2008.

Fleming admits philosophy overhaul

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the strategic pivot during the recent auction. “We were looking at the fact that at some point MS will move on, He stated candidly. “Sanju is an international quality player, and he fills that role very well,” added Fleming.

He went further: “Sometimes you can hang on to theories and philosophies because of past success, but we identified that we need to shift.” CSK spent 60% of their 43.40 crore purse on just two uncapped players, a dramatic shift from the “Dad’s Army” approach that defined them a few years back.

Dhoni’s own words hint at finality

The 44-year-old hasn’t officially announced retirement, but his recent statements carry unmistakable weight. “There is no escaping the fact that I am in the late phase of my career,” Dhoni acknowledged during the last IPL season.

After CSK’s last match in May 2025, where they finished at the bottom for the first time ever, he added, “I’m not saying I’m done, but I’m also not committing to a return.” He was retained at INR 4 crores, a modest sum for cricket’s most iconic finisher.

The succession blueprint is clear

Former India wicketkeeper and MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate, Robin Uthappa, stated during the auction show on air, “The writing is on the wall. This is clearly going to be MS Dhoni’s last season.”

CSK’s wicketkeeper matrix now spans three career stages: the fringe international (Samson), the explosive prospect (Kartik Sharma), and the emerging talent (Urvil Patel). This isn’t overbuying, it’s architectural planning for the post-Dhoni era.

The franchise that Dhoni transformed into five-time champions is ensuring its identity survives the blueprint. At 44, with persistent knee issues and a franchise building aggressively for the future, the IPL 2026 appears positioned as the final chapter of cricket’s greatest finisher. Even if it could be that we have seen the last of him on the field, one may never know with MS.