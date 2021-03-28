'Seeing him go so fast': Prasidh Krishna reveals MotoGP racer's role behind becoming fast bower

Speed. Pace. Since a very young age, Prasidh Krishna has been in love with speed; be it on 22 yards or on a bicycle. Krishna, who is a regular member of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018, has revealed the role of MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi behind helping him grow a liking towards pace and becoming a fast bowler.

The Karnataka bowler, while speaking to the KKR website, stated he loved cycling as a child and a lot of his moves and mannerisms were inspired by the MotoGP great Rossi.

"I used to cycle a lot because our road was a dead end. So, I used to come down the lane. I used to watch a lot of Valentino Rossi back then, so I had followed him a lot. Maybe that's where the speed factor came in because I was, you know, seeing him go so fast. It's so much of speed. So that's where my liking for speed came into existence," said Krishna.

Rossi, who currently rides for the Petronas Yamaha SRT team, is one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time. The Italian has nine Grand Prix World Championships to his name – seven of which are in the premier class. Veteran Rossi, who is still going strong at 42 and will start the 2021 Qatar GP fourth on the grid, is also the only road racer to have competed in 400 or more Grands Prix.

Krishna broke into the international scene with a record-breaking debut in the first ODI against England at MCA Stadium, Pune, March 23. He pocketed 4/54 in his maiden spell, recording the best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut. He impressed in the second game as well, picking up two wickets for 58 runs in 10 overs. He was the only Indian bowler who went for under six runs per over on Friday.

India and England lock horns on March 28, Sunday, for the final time on England's long tour of India. The series is locked at 1-1.