Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135, India 435/5 as records tumble like pack of cards against Ireland

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 03:27 PM IST

India registered their highest total (435/5) in ODIs, riding on centuries from Pratika Rawal (154) and Smriti Mandhana (135) against Ireland.

India registered their highest total in Women's ODIs in successive matches as Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana sent the Ireland bowlers on a leather hunt in the third and final ODI in Rajkot. A couple of days after smashing 370/3 - their highest in Women's ODIs, the Mandhana-led side hammered 435/5 in the last match of the series at the same venue against Ireland. This was India's highest total in ODIs (including men's cricket) and the fourth-highest total in all Women's ODIs. The top three totals of Women's ODIs belong to New Zealand. India also became only the third team after New Zealand and Australia to cross the 400-run mark in the history of Women's ODIs.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal(BCCI Women)
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal(BCCI Women)

After opting to bat, India openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal showed no mercy on the hapless Ireland bowling attack. Mandhana smashed the fastest century by an Indian woman, reaching her landmark in just 70 balls. She hit seven sixes - the joint-most by an Indian in Women's ODIs - and also equalled Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the most sixes (52) by an Indian in women's ODI.

400-plus totals in Women’s ODIs

491/4 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

455/5 - NZ-W vs PAK-w, Christchurch, 1997

440/3 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

435/5 - IND-W vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

418 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

412/3 - AUS-W vs DEN-W, Mumbai, 1997

She also became the first Indian woman to hit 10 ODI centuries and climbed to the third spot in the all-time list behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13).

Pratika Rawal hits maiden ODI century

Mandhana's blistering knock, her fifth century in this format since the start of 2024, came to an end when she tried to play the lap shot off Orla Prendergast and was caught at fine leg. But not before she scored 135 off just 80 balls at a strike rate of 168.75.

The 233-run opening stand between Mandhana and Pratika was India's third-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's ODIs. This was Mandhana and Pratika's fourth century stand in five innings in Women's ODIs.

Mandhana's dismissal had no bearing on Pratika's march. After hitting three half-centuries in her first five ODIs, she finally got to her maiden century on Wednesday off 100 balls.

The young right-hander converted her maiden ODI century into a huge one and finished with 154 off 129 balls. She hit 20 fours and a six in her brilliant knock.

Coming in to bat at No.3, Richa Ghosh also played a breezy knock of 59 off 42 balls.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On