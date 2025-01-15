Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135, India 435/5 as records tumble like pack of cards against Ireland

India registered their highest total in Women's ODIs in successive matches as Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana sent the Ireland bowlers on a leather hunt in the third and final ODI in Rajkot. A couple of days after smashing 370/3 - their highest in Women's ODIs, the Mandhana-led side hammered 435/5 in the last match of the series at the same venue against Ireland. This was India's highest total in ODIs (including men's cricket) and the fourth-highest total in all Women's ODIs. The top three totals of Women's ODIs belong to New Zealand. India also became only the third team after New Zealand and Australia to cross the 400-run mark in the history of Women's ODIs. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal(BCCI Women)

After opting to bat, India openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal showed no mercy on the hapless Ireland bowling attack. Mandhana smashed the fastest century by an Indian woman, reaching her landmark in just 70 balls. She hit seven sixes - the joint-most by an Indian in Women's ODIs - and also equalled Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the most sixes (52) by an Indian in women's ODI.

400-plus totals in Women’s ODIs

491/4 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

455/5 - NZ-W vs PAK-w, Christchurch, 1997

440/3 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

435/5 - IND-W vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

418 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

412/3 - AUS-W vs DEN-W, Mumbai, 1997

She also became the first Indian woman to hit 10 ODI centuries and climbed to the third spot in the all-time list behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13).

Pratika Rawal hits maiden ODI century

Mandhana's blistering knock, her fifth century in this format since the start of 2024, came to an end when she tried to play the lap shot off Orla Prendergast and was caught at fine leg. But not before she scored 135 off just 80 balls at a strike rate of 168.75.

The 233-run opening stand between Mandhana and Pratika was India's third-highest partnership for any wicket in Women's ODIs. This was Mandhana and Pratika's fourth century stand in five innings in Women's ODIs.

Mandhana's dismissal had no bearing on Pratika's march. After hitting three half-centuries in her first five ODIs, she finally got to her maiden century on Wednesday off 100 balls.

The young right-hander converted her maiden ODI century into a huge one and finished with 154 off 129 balls. She hit 20 fours and a six in her brilliant knock.

Coming in to bat at No.3, Richa Ghosh also played a breezy knock of 59 off 42 balls.